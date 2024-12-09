If someone, someone very daring, dares to question the validity of the Beatles in the 21st century, there is the nomination of their “new” song ‘Now and Then’ for Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance at the Grammys that will be awarded in February of next year. It may seem paradoxical that in the era of computerized music, the four from Liverpool do not respond with a handmade gem but with a digital file topped with Artificial Intelligence, but seen in another way, precisely that reinforces their updating. Recent years have It has been a real madness for the fans, but this 2024 has been especially exciting for the most completists, as the releases of compilations and reissues have not stopped happening, the most recent being five Japanese editions of Paul McCartney’s albums from his time with The Wings: ‘Venus And Mars’, ‘Wings At The Speed ​​Of Sound’, ‘Wings Over America’, ‘Thrillington’ and ‘Wings Greatest’. In November the single ‘I Want’ was reissued To Hold Your Hand / I Saw Her Standing There’ in limited edition for Black Friday, plus seven albums from the Beatles’ discography in monaural format (‘Meet The Beatles!’, ‘The Beatles’ Second’ Album’, ‘A Hard Day’s Night’, ‘Something New’, ‘The Beatles’ Story’, ‘Beatles ’65’ and ‘The Early Beatles’), which had been out of print on vinyl since 1995 and which have been cut analogically on vinyl 180 gram audiophile recording from the original mono master tapes.Related News standard No From Beatle-itis to Beatle-mania, the disease that cured a generation Nacho Serrano The new documentary ‘Beatles 64’, produced by Martin Scorsese, is a fast-paced historical-emotional document of the rise of the Fab Four after their visit to the United States. Also last November the reissue of 50º was released anniversary of ‘Living in the Material World’, George Harrison’s acclaimed second solo album, whose Super Deluxe format includes a bonus disc containing 12 previously unreleased versions of each song, plus a single on seven inches of ‘Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)’ featuring The Band’s Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson and Rick Danko, plus Ringo Starr. And if all this were not enough, the former drummer of the Beatles has announced that on January 10 he will release a new country music album titled ‘Look Up’, produced and co-written by T Bone Burnett and with 11 original songs recorded. this year in Nashville and Los Angeles.To the highest bidderApart from the record label, new documentaries have been published about the Beatles such as the recent ‘Beatles ’64’ produced by Martin Scorsese or the restored version of ‘Let it Be’ filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, which can be seen on Disney+; But the sector where Beatlemania has been a real frenzy is that of auctions, such as the one that will take place this Thursday at Dawsons House, which will sell to the highest bidder the legal documents on the band’s separation, including copies of the minutes. of meetings with the group’s advisor and a copy of the 1967 deed with the terms and conditions of the agreement between the members. At that same auction will be sold a copy of The Beatles’ 1967 deed of association, documents related to the Supreme Court legal case that Paul McCartney had to file to end the representation restrictions imposed on the band in 1970, or the letter that Lennon sent to Eric Clapton asking him to form a band together. Also this year, the guitar that John Lennon used in the recording of the album ‘Help!’ was auctioned. and in the filming of the film of the same name, reaching 2.9 million dollars (2.75 million euros), breaking a new world record in terms of Beatles guitar auctions. And there is much more: a sheet from American Airlines signed by the four, which reached eighty thousand euros; or George Harrison’s first electric guitar, a Futurama that exceeded one million euros. MORE INFORMATION Madrid welcomes Paul McCartney with his best imitator and the raffle for a John Lennon garment. In terms of exhibitions, the sensation of the year has been ‘Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-1964: Eyes of the Storm’, an exhibition of photos that has passed through New York and London that has also been turned into a large-format book. And Macca himself is the protagonist of the tour for Beatlemaniacs of the year, which brings him to Madrid this week “for the last time”, as stated by Chema Ríos, one of the greatest Spanish experts on the subject, and friend of Yoko Ono. and Julia Baird, Lennon’s sister. «I would bet that he will not do any more tours. His voice no longer reaches him, which is fascinating on the other hand. Because he doesn’t care, and so do we, actually.

#Beatles #pop #dream #factory #full #speed