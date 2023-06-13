London (AFP) – More than half a century after the separation of Liverpool’s most famous quartet, this year will see the light of an unpublished song by The Beatles, recorded thanks to artificial intelligence, which helped to recreate the voice of John Lennon, announced Paul McCartney.

At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) causes fear and anxiety in the music industry, the musician, who will soon turn 81, explained in an interview with the ‘BBC’ broadcast this Tuesday, June 13, that Lennon’s voice was extracted from an old cassette tape.

“We have made what will be the last recording of the Beatles, it was a demo of John, from which we have worked,” said Paul McCartney.

“We just finished it and it will be out this year,” he added.

“We have managed to capture John’s voice and purify it thanks to the AI ​​to mix the recording,” he said.

In April 1970, six months after the album “Abbey Road” was released and a month before the release of “Let it Be,” the Beatles announced their separation.

During the ten years of life together of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, 14 best-selling albums were published, almost 1 billion records were sold and several films were shot.

Despite the death of Lennon in 1980 and Harrison in 2001, “Beatlemania” is still going strong around the world and the possibilities offered by AI have already led to several attempts by fans to reunite them, or to cover the stories. Paul McCartney’s latest works with his voice from when he was young.

“Very interesting” phenomenon

It was when asked about these initiatives that McCartney revealed the preparation of this new song, whose name he did not specify.

According to the ‘BBC’, “probably” it is a Lennon composition from 1978, called ‘Now and Then’ (Now and then), which was already considered to be included in a compilation in 1995.

Image of a performance by The Beatles (from left to right, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon) on June 30, 1966 in Tokyo © . / Jiji Press/AFP/Archives

The song was featured on a cassette entitled ‘For Paul’, recorded by Lennon shortly before he was assassinated in New York in 1980.

The emergence of AI in the music industry poses significant financial and ethical challenges. The procedure is used to recreate works by renowned musicians. With this technology, fake works of artists such as Eminem, Drake, The Weeknd or Oasis have been created.

I don’t think we can allow the machines to take over. We have to be cautious

British singer Sting recently predicted that artists will end up in a “battle” to “defend our human capital against AI.”

“I don’t think we can allow the machines to take over. We have to be cautious,” said the 71-year-old former Police singer. “Maybe for electronic music it works. But for songs, which express emotions, I don’t think I would get emotional,” he added.

For his part, Paul McCartney considered the phenomenon “very interesting”.

“It is something that we are all assimilating at the moment, trying to understand what it means,” he said.

The musician, author of songs like ‘Yesterday’, the most broadcast song of the 20th century, continues to be very active in his solo career. Last year, shortly after blowing out his 80 candles, he became the oldest headliner at England’s mythical Glastonbury festival.

At the end of June, an exhibition of 250 unpublished photos of the Beatles that ‘Sir Paul’ took when the group was taking its first steps, in 1963 and 1964, will open at the National Portrait Gallery in London.