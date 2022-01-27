The Beatles’ famous final concert, which the British band gave from a London rooftop in 1969, will be released in its entirety as a live album for the first time. The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Performance will be released on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music on Friday.











On January 30, 1969, The Beatles played live unannounced on the roof of their Apple Corps headquarters. The show caused chaos in the city and the police aborted the concert after 42 minutes.

It is the last time the group performed together, in 1970 the band split up. The men played songs like Get Back, Don’t Let Me Down and I’ve Got a Feeling.

Images of the performance were featured in the documentary let it be (1970) and last year in the Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.

