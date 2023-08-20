The conflict took place in the 17th microdistrict of Nekrasovka. On the footage, two guys first chased after their opponent, after which, having caught up with him, they threw him on the asphalt and started punching and kicking, including on the head.

At some point, the victim managed to run away from the offenders, but one of them again caught up with him, knocked him down on the playground, and continued to beat him. All this time the young man was screaming and asking for help.

Earlier, teenagers staged a fight in Lyubertsy near Moscow.