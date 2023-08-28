Two robbers beat up a client of a cafe in the center of the capital and left for Sochi, informs MIA Media.

The attack took place early in the morning near a cafe on Ladozhskaya Street. The attackers hit the victim several times on the leg and neck, and then took away his phone and a silver chain with a cross. After that, they left for the resort.

Two suspects aged 20 and 25 were detained in Sochi. They are under arrest.

