‘The Beast’ is up for auction: a British-built car that consumes 4.5 liters of fuel per minute and in which the owner fled the country after a lawsuit with Rolls-Royce.

The chassis of the bizarre car was developed in 1966 on a specially made chassis by the British Paul Jameson. He initially spooned a 27-liter Meteor tank engine from Rolls-Royce under the huge hood. Because the power and torque were gigantic, a tailor-made gearbox was needed to handle all the forces.

The Briton John Dodd developed a special transmission for the car. He would later buy the vehicle from Jameson with the intention of turning it into a monstrous street car. Dodd then made a fiberglass body, giving the car the appearance of a conventional car, albeit with somewhat elongated proportions.

The Beast was featured on TV and in newspapers and magazines

In 1972 the car was ready. The car was initially fire engine red and fitted with a Rolls-Royce grille. The car quickly became something of a driving legend and was frequently seen on TV and in newspapers and magazines. However, while driving back from a visit to the King of Sweden – who reportedly wanted to see the car in real life – The Beast caught fire and suffered significant engine and body damage.

Still, Dodd decided not to scrap it, but instead rebuild the car with insurance money. He did so with parts from a Ford Capri, Austin Westminster and the rear suspension of a Jaguar XJ12. The car also received a different 27-liter engine. This time a V12 Mk35 Merlin aircraft engine produced by Rolls-Royce, which powered aircraft such as the Spitfire and Hurricane during World War II.

The theoretical top speed is 420 km/h

The engine was mated to a three-speed automatic gearbox. The consumption of the mighty engine is around 1 in 0.5 – or 200 liters per 100 kilometers – and according to the Guinness Book of Records, the top speed was reportedly 320 km / h. In theory, the top speed was 420 km/h, but during the only official measurement in 1973, a top speed of ‘only’ 293 km/h was achieved.

Rolls-Royce is suing

In 1981, Rolls-Royce filed a trademark infringement lawsuit. The judge ruled in favor of Rolls-Royce and Dodd was fined £5,000 and banned from driving. The fine was doubled when he drove a vehicle with its Rolls-Royce grille to an auto show two days later. Unwilling to avoid fines and an arrest warrant, Dodd fled to Spain in his beloved car to avoid extradition.

The Rolls-Royce grille was later removed and replaced with a less attractive alternative with eight headlights, but Dodd was able to return to Britain without legal problems. The Beast rose to fame on an episode of Top Gear in the late 1990s. Dodd, the man behind this incredible vehicle, passed away in December at the age of 90. His car is auctioned on March 9 by his family, who have chosen to relinquish their great pride.

Check out our videos on cars and mobility below: See also Energy Fortum in danger of falling into the junk loan category due to Russia risks