Although I never saw those who lived through it with me again and I don’t remember their names, for five days and nights we were part of the same family. The setting: a Soviet train carriage covering the Madrid-Moscow route attached to the tail of successive European trains: Madrid-Hendaye, on a Spanish train; Hendaye-Geneva, on a French train; Geneva-Berlin, on a Swiss train; Berlin-Warsaw, on a German one; Warsaw-Brest, on a Polish one, and Brest-Moscow, on a Soviet one. The time: late August 1990, barely a year and a half before the country we were heading to disappeared. My companions: a motley group of Soviet citizens, children, grandchildren and nephews of Spanish war children, whom the Republican authorities sheltered from the bombs in the Soviet Union during our Civil War. I was 22 years old, travelling alone, and had embarked out of a desire for adventure, taking advantage of the fact that a cousin of my mother, a student of Slavic Philology at the University of kyiv, had obtained the necessary permission to enter the Soviet Union without the hassle of joining a tour group. A bunk bed with three beds per compartment and no cafeteria, that was all I had to know about the conditions of the trip when I arrived at Chamartín station with my luggage and a bag of provisions.

Any carriage, any closed space where people live together, contains a universe that is both infinite and limited. In this case, the feeling of living in a bubble was heightened by a significant detail: we were not allowed to enter the train in question, since the passage door remained closed. However, we were allowed to get off at the technical stops, which lasted four or five hours, and required the coupling and uncoupling maneuvers. At the first, Hendaya, I went to the sea. I think that, in addition to the two porters, who only spoke Russian and Ukrainian, I already knew some passengers: a Colombian boy, a Physical Education student in Moscow; a middle-aged couple, he a vascular surgeon and she a literature teacher; the two girls in the neighboring compartment, who did not speak to each other because one was Armenian and the other Azerbaijani, and their two republics were at war.

More information

I had spent the first night alone, but on the second, crossing France, a veteran of the first war in Afghanistan burst into my cabin and occupied the bunk above me. A few hours later, in the early hours, I woke up, gasping for air, and was shocked to discover him on the folding stool that opened to one side of my bed, leaning over me, his hand reaching for the inside of my underwear. I leaned back, pressed my back against the headboard and drew my legs up, then stood up and tried to get out, but one of his hands, firmly on the door, prevented me from doing so. He had stood up—he was a huge guy—and we were looking into each other’s eyes. All the clichés applicable to a similar situation – time stood still, I felt my fate being decided – would serve to describe what I experienced in the seconds – it seemed like too many – that it took for him to smile disdainfully and loosen his hand to allow me to leave.

Ideas that inspire, challenge and change, don’t miss anything KEEP READING

I did not return to sleep in my compartment that night or the two remaining nights. They welcomed me, in solidarity and perhaps relieved that my presence softened their geopolitical differences, the Armenian and the Azerbaijani. Thanks to them, I was never alone with my ephemeral bunkmate again, nor did I suffer any of his attacks firsthand, at most the same threatening smile every time we crossed paths in the corridor. However, I became part of an intimidated “we” as his disregard for the rest of the passengers increased.

His quarrelsome ways, his provocations became a problem even for the two porters, who, after an initial attempt at authority, decided to remain invisible. Of course he did not wait in line for the bathroom; wherever there was a privilege he was the first to claim it; he played loud music at all hours and the drink, with which he was well supplied, set him on fire. For this reason, at a very early hour, with the horizon still lit with silver, the locks of the compartments were closed and not opened again until well into the morning. It would be pointless to recount the whispered conversations, the conspiracies. All of them useless, since no one dared to stand up to him. We were at his mercy, alienated from any law. Who could we turn to? The border police? And with what accusation?

Our greatest act of rebellion was far from being considered as such, and yet it had consequences. It happened in Warsaw. The train started without him on board, and while the rumours were erupting in euphoria, some of us, suspicious, ended up at the little window at the back. We didn’t have to wait long. Fifty or sixty metres after leaving the station, we saw him jump onto the tracks from the corner of the platform and set off in pursuit of the train. Although the challenge seemed difficult, no one doubted that he would succeed, and the worst thing is that knowing this did not induce us to move. He watched us as he ran, ever closer and more determined, and we could not move away until he reached the bar of the little balcony outside, climbed up and shook the door where the little window was, trying to open it.

Writes John Banville in his most recent book, The alchemy of timethat the present is where we live and the past is where we dream. And he asks: “What is the magic that works on experience, when it is consigned to the laboratory of the past, to be polished and shaped until it has a brilliant finish?” That is to say, we dream the past because we transform it into memory. Everything that was present, in order to endure, must survive a process of triteness, polishing and stylization in which both chance and, above all, our compulsive need to interpret reality symbolically intervene. Not only does what impacts us leave a mark: what survives more easily is that to which we can attach a conceptual label: our first love, our first betrayal, our greatest vileness. To survive in the slippery magma of the present, we build pieces of memory that are like bollards to which we tie our identity. Mobile bollards, since it is not always convenient for us to remember the same thing. My youthful adventure in the Soviet wagon does not fully boast such a condition. It is an unresolved memory, irritating as is that which resists being categorized, summoned on purpose to give shape to this article.

That evening, after leaving Warsaw for Moscow, everyone was tempted not to open the door. If we finally opened it, it was not because of any moral dilemma, but because it would simply have been pointless to do otherwise, it was all useless. The key was brought and we let the beast in.

Sign up here to the weekly Ideas newsletter.