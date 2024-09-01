A bear rebels against its tamer and the circus show risks becoming a tragedy. In Russia, a Moretti Circus show was derailed when Donut, a 550-pound female bear, rebelled against the tamer Sergei Prichinich. The bear was supposed to perform a number on a hoverboard in front of an audience composed mostly of families with children.

Donut, a bear exploited for this Russian circus, fought back & attacked a performer on video How many incidents have to happen before circuses leave ALL animals OUT of the big top? https://t.co/j14fsobXsa pic.twitter.com/tjnwvSMjhQ — PETA (@peta) August 29, 2024

Donut attacked the tamer, knocked him down and pinned him to the ground for a long minute before letting go after a circus worker intervened. The act continued normally…