September 01, 2024 | 18:17
A bear rebels against its tamer and the circus show risks becoming a tragedy. In Russia, a Moretti Circus show was derailed when Donut, a 550-pound female bear, rebelled against the tamer Sergei Prichinich. The bear was supposed to perform a number on a hoverboard in front of an audience composed mostly of families with children.
Donut, a bear exploited for this Russian circus, fought back & attacked a performer on video How many incidents have to happen before circuses leave ALL animals OUT of the big top? https://t.co/j14fsobXsa pic.twitter.com/tjnwvSMjhQ
— PETA (@peta) August 29, 2024
Donut attacked the tamer, knocked him down and pinned him to the ground for a long minute before letting go after a circus worker intervened. The act continued normally…
