Sunday, January 29, 2023
The bear that went viral for posing in front of a wildlife camera

January 28, 2023
Bear caught on camera in Colorado

Some 400 images show a bear interacting with a wildlife camera.

The animal was recorded in some 400 photographs taken at the end of last year.

A bear that takes ‘selfies’? Although it sounds strange, it could be associated with something that happened in Colorado (United States). One of those animals discovered one of the nine wildlife cameras that have been installed in Bouldering to monitor the species and was recorded from the front while observing carefully.

The county’s Mountain Parks and Open Spaces department had located the devices to learn more about the animals that are present in their territory. What was surprising was that one of the cameras had recorded 580 images, of which at least 400 corresponded to a particular bear.

The photographs were taken in mid-November last year and show the bear in different positions, as if it were taking selfies: from the front, from the side, very close, very far, high angle and low angle.

The so-called selfie bear It went viral and hundreds of users shared the photos on social networks.

Will Keeley, the department’s senior wildlife ecologist, explained in a statement that “the motion detection cameras They provide a unique opportunity to learn more about how local species use the landscape around us while minimizing our presence in sensitive habitats.”

He added: “These cameras play an important role in helping department staff identify important wildlife areas. The information we collect from them is used to recommend habitat protection measures to help protect sensitive natural areas.”

ELTIEMPO.COM

More news

