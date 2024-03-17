The successful series of 'The Bear' came back. FX announced a third season renewal of the Chicago restaurant drama in November. However, so far, no confirmation has been made public about the development of a fourth season. In this regard, a representative of the chain declined to comment.

On the other hand, through its official X account, formerly Twitter, Variety confirmed that While 'The Bear' is in full production on its third season, FX has given the green light for the fourth installment, which will be filmed consecutively with the third, according to the portal.

Through its official X account, formerly Twitter, 'Variety' spoke out. Photo: X/Variety

Who are the protagonists of 'The Bear'?

Jeremy Allen White

Ayo Edebiri

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

It also includes Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson, in addition to the participation of renowned stars such as Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, Will Poulter, John Mulaney, Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, Molly Ringwald and Joel McHale. Oliver Platt, Molly Gordon and Edwin Lee Gibson are also recurring members of the cast.

In the second season, Carmy, played by White, embarks on the task of transforming the family sandwich business into a fine dining restaurant, while navigating a budding romance with his kitchen team, who find new meaning in their work. .

'The Bear' is broadcast in Latin America through the Star Plus channel. Photo: Hipertextual

Who makes up the original FX production 'The Bear'?

As recalled, at the recent Primetime Emmys, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach stood out, while its creator, Christopher Storer, was honored with awards for best comedy series, as well as for best direction and writing. during the first season.

Likewise, White and Edebiri were recognized at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, among other awards, for their work on the second season.

Would the fourth saga be the last in the series?

Regarding the decision to film two seasons in a row, it is mentioned in the media that due to the numerous awards received by Allen White, Edebiri and the rest of the cast, they are likely to have a fairly busy schedule in the near future. There is no certainty about whether the fourth season of 'The Bear' will mark the end of the installment. It should be noted that the first two seasons of the series have received multiple awards.

The series has an outstanding cast. Photo: GQEspaña

'Deadline' is pronounced

According to 'Deadline'the possibility that the fourth season of 'The Bear' is the last cannot be ruled out, taking as a reference what happened previously with another successful FX series 'Atlanta'.

'The Bear' in Latin America

'The Bear' is broadcast in Latin America through the channel Star Plusa few months after its original release in English through Hulu in the United States.

