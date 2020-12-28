Highlights: Youth surrendered in Jammu and Kashmir on the road of terror in Anantnag

Tales of 17 young men who took up arms this year are different, but aim one

A young man had to spend the night on the tree to escape the bear, so he surrendered

On December 22, two terrorists in Tantripura of Kulgam surrendered on the appeal of parents

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir)

In the past few days in Jammu and Kashmir, many youths who have gone on the path of terror have surrendered. One of these young men had to spend the night on the tree to escape from the bear. After this incident, he realized that those recruiting him to become a terrorist had left him to die. Eventually he surrendered to the security forces.

In another case, in the middle of the operation, the young man laid down his arms on the request of his parents. The stories of the 17 youths who laid down arms this year before army officials are different, but their aim is one – the desire to return to the mainstream. Officials said the army is focusing on surrender and has carried out several successful counter-terrorism operations in the Valley, especially in South Kashmir.

Three months ago, a 24-year-old young man from the valley was persuaded by local terrorist Abbas Sheikh to engage in terrorism. Officials said he was given a grenade and made a member of The Resistance Front (TRF), which is considered part of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba. He said he soon became disillusioned. The young man’s identity is hidden, he spent one night on a tree, he was frightened by a wild bear and starved. He was walking in the jungles of Kokernag when he encountered a bear.

‘Bear ran backwards through the night, realizing that day the boss is making a fool’

The inquiry report quoted him as saying, ‘The bear ran after me and I climbed a tree. I stayed on the tree all day and night, hungry and with a grenade in hand. I felt our mentors are fooling us. ‘ A senior official said that this is where his life changed. He laid down his arms in front of an army unit in the interior of South Kashmir. He was promised that he and his family could now lead a normal life. The officer did not provide details of the surrender.



Two terrorists surrender on the appeal of parents

In another incident, on 22 December, 34 Rashtriya Rifles personnel were informed that two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were present in Tantripura of Kulgam district. Both the terrorists were identified as Yawar Waghe and Amir Ahmed Mir. “As soon as we started the operation, we came to know that both are local citizens who became terrorists a few months back,” said an official. An official said, ‘Vaghe’s elderly father and mother pleaded with his son and he came out and surrendered to the jawans. We requested Mir’s parents to do the same and he too came out and laid down his arms. ‘



17 terrorists of al-Badr surrender

Shoaib Ahmad Bhat of the al-Badr militant group, who surrendered in August this year, is among the 17 terrorists who committed weapons this year. He was part of a group that killed a jawan of the Territorial Army in Shopian district of south Kashmir. Effort is not always successful. Officials said army personnel appealed to the militants to surrender during an operation in Kanigam in Shopian district on Saturday. However, the militants ignored the request and were killed.