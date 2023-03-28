A bear in Colorado has been taking breaks in his life to pose in front of motion-detection cameras and has taken hundreds of selfies.

A camera recorded that approximately 400 of 580 images were of him alone.

Most of the other animals found in Boulder County’s Open Space and Mountain Parks Department (OSMP) simply walk by, looking for food or resting places. .

But not this bear.

This representative of Ursus americanus, American black bear, “took a special interest” in the camerasaccording to an OSMP spokesman, and seized the “opportunity.”

“These images made us laugh and we think others did too,” Philip Yates said in a statement.

The OSMP posted some of the images on Twitter and it didn’t take long for the unusual selfie star to catch the eye of many social media users.

“Sure, it’s nice when the bear takes 400 selfies with the road camera. But when I do, I get a letter informing me that I should have turned left at the fork in the trail and that I was on private property,” Twitter user @EscpFrmFlatland said.

Another user of that social network joked: “I think I look good from the front, but how about from the side? Is my muzzle too long?”

There are nine motion detection cameras located throughout the park’s 18,615.54 hectares.

#BREAKING Bear-turned-Model 🐻✨ ✨🐻✨An adorable #diva bear with a flair for self-portraiture, posed in front of a #Colorado wildlife cam & snaps about 400 of beary cute ‘bear selfies’ ✨🐻✨Sometimes, it takes a while to get the perfect selfie!#Bearspic.twitter.com/U2IqTJxSLx — Pixie ✨🧚🏻‍♀️☀️ (@PixiePi13720126) January 28, 2023

The devices are activated when an animal passes by, and once activated, the cameras capture photos or short videos.

Bears, birds, foxes and owls are just some of the animals captured by the park’s cameras.

Officials hope to learn “how local species use the landscape around us” – including bear selfies – “while minimizing our presence in sensitive habitats.”

The cameras are placed in high-traffic areas, determined by the presence of animal tracks on cleared roads.

“These cameras help us to know what animals are really there“said Christian Nunes, OSMP wildlife ecologist, “and what they do over the course of a day, a week, or even years.”

