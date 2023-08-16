CBS News: In the US, a bear climbed into the house of an 82-year-old woman and scratched her

In the American city of Trinidad, Colorado, a bear broke into the house of an 82-year-old woman and injured her. About it informs CBS News.

The incident took place on Friday, August 11th. The woman woke up in the middle of the night due to the growling of a dog and a rumble in the hallway, opened the door to the room and saw a small black bear there. The predator immediately attacked her and scratched her legs. The victim pushed the bear away and slammed the door. The predator walked around the room for some more time, and then climbed onto the shelf and climbed out into the street through the open window.

The woman reported the incident to the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife. Currently, department officials are doing their best to find the predator. If caught, he may be euthanized.

According to experts, the bear that attacked the woman was a cub or a one-year-old bear cub. His weight, presumably, did not exceed 45 kilograms.

Earlier it was reported that a US resident went to a garage near his house and ran into a bear. The beast attacked the man and, pressing him against the wall, bit him on the head, after which he ran away.