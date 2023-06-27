USA Today: A group of tourists in the United States began to scream and scared away the bear that attacked them

A group of hikers screamed to scare away a bear that attacked them during an excursion in the Lake Clark Reserve in the US state of Alaska. Animal caught on video drew attention edition of USA Today.

A group of tourists from Spain went on an excursion to observe brown bears. When they came to the shore of the lake, one of the bears decided to attack them.

However, the tourists were prepared by the guide Martin Boland, who has been leading tours for nine years. He warned the tourists in advance that in the event of a bear attack, they must not run away and everyone must stay together. The tourists followed these rules, stayed in a tight group and started yelling at the bear.

Recording by eyewitnesses shows how the beast turns and leaves without harming people. Boland admitted that this is the first such case with an adult male for his practice. The guide suggested that the male came from another area to mate with females and move along the coast. In his opinion, before this meeting, the bear could never meet people.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the United States survived after she was attacked by a black bear. The victim’s family immediately took her to the emergency room, where doctors gave her antibiotics and treated deep wounds.