The comedy with the most nominations in a single edition of the Emmy Awards is back, and it’s funnier than ever. That’s it for the jokes, because The Bear It’s not a comedy, and it doesn’t need to be. However, given that its creators, perhaps protected by the length of its episodes, decided to strategically submit it to the comedy categories at the American Television Academy Awards, and the Television Academy, without restrictions in this regard, has seen fit to grant it 25 nominations, the least we can do is laugh at the joke.

He’s back The Bearyes, a month and a half later than in the United States, and it has done so not more funnily, but more self-aware than ever. Almost on the verge of involuntary self-parody. So much so that it ends with its protagonist reading a review of his restaurant that could well be a review of the series’ own season. “Confusing,” “excellent,” “incoherent,” “delicious,” “disappointing” are some of the adjectives used by a hypothetical Chicago Tribune food critic about The Bear and which are well worth it for The Bearthe series.

More information

Two fabulous episodes, the sixth, Napkins, starring Tina and directed by Ayo Edebiri, and the eighth, Ice Cubes, with Nat and DD at the wheel, just like the two extraordinary episodes from last season, Fishchoral family drama, and Forkscentered on Richie, demonstrates the ability of Christopher Storer, creator of the series, to delve deeply into his characters and move us through small things. But they also show that the series struggles to build solid seasonal lines and maintain interest in its protagonist. To continue with the language of the series: two brilliant steps do not save a menu made up of ten.

It is surprising that a series with so many reflections on creation remains so entrenched in its own mannerisms: those fights that believe they gain in intensity when they lose in verisimilitude (“fuck you”, “no, fuck you” ad aeternum); that deliberately abrupt and clumsy montage as a metaphor for ruminating thoughts; those intimate sequences with barely any lighting and whispering dialogues, which the actress could easily parody from her Instagram account Delaney Rowean expert in laughing at the tropes of indie cinema… The Bear the better the less it looks at its navel and the more it thinks about its characters. But of course, tell that to a series that is about a guy who is incapable of looking beyond his own broken navel.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.