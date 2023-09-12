Unlike what happens with people, giving a series a second chance is a decision that is not dangerous. Just boredom or disappointment, nothing serious. Luckily, returning to a fiction does not lead anyone directly to seeing a therapist, unless it is, who knows, In Treatment.

I’m not ashamed to admit that I abandoned The Wire, Breaking Bad and Fringe in their respective first seasons. It was more than worth it to resume them, as just happened to me with The Bear (Disney +). You know: a fine dining chef (Jeremy Allen White) decides to return to his native Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich restaurant after his brother commits suicide.

I didn’t find the point of the meat from its first season. Where his admirers saw tension, I only saw screams; Where they saw intentional chaos, I only saw narrative apathy. Maybe it was me and not her, huh? But ah, the second season… The second season has an overwhelming sense, direction and depth, a collection of guest stars that not even Holidays at sea and two of the best episodes seen on television this year (Fish and Forks).

The Bear is a series about broken people, with recognizable wounds, who try to validate themselves through their work. Does it sound familiar to you? Because it seems like everyday terror to me. People with a factory defect who, to get out of the hole, resort to an almost Teresian mystique—saving themselves between pouting—; castaways who, in order not to drown, try to empty the sea by swallowing the water. It is also a series about second chances that ends up showing that the only urgent and essential one is the one that one must give oneself.

