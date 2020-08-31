Tourists vacationing in Anapa filmed the beaches of the Russian resort packed with people in the last days of summer. The video publishes Instagram-account @anapskoechernomore.

The recording shows how crowds of travelers came to rest and sunbathe on the Black Sea. Some of them are on sun loungers under umbrellas, others are on towels, and some are splashing in the water. At the same time, black merchants walk by the vacationers and offer them to buy beads.

“Everybody is here! Despite the last days of summer, it seems that the vacationers have not gone anywhere. There is no free space on the sandy beach outside Anapka today. And those who came did not lose! The sea today is simply fantastic – the water is pure, the waves are warm and silk, ”the page administrators signed the publication.

Earlier in August, touristy beaches in Sochi at the end of the summer season scared away travelers planning a vacation to the resort. The recording showed how hundreds of people swim and sunbathe on the coast, lying and standing close to each other without observing social distance.