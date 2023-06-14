As a precautionary measure, the competent authorities closed Al-Raguilat Beach in the Emirate of Fujairah, due to the sea water extending into the beach. The municipalities of Khorfakkan and Kalba also placed red flags along their shores to prevent people from going to the beach and entering the sea.

The municipalities of the eastern region, represented by the municipality of Kalba, Khorfakkan and Fujairah, have raised the readiness of emergency teams to work around the clock and deal with reports very quickly through hotlines that have been designated to deal with public reports and move immediately through mechanisms and pumps and deal with any report related to the municipalities. Field teams have also been allocated to roam the roads. In order to stand up to any emergency they notice and treat it immediately.