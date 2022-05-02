Spain has several symbols that represent the country internationally, such as gastronomy or some of its festivities. But the landscapes also stand out and it is that one of the ones that most represents Spain around the world is that of its beaches. A perfect combination between a pleasant temperature and the sand make it a small paradise for all those people who do not have the climate or beaches of this type in their country. The British newspaper ‘The Guardian’ published an article highlighting the

40 best beaches in Europe divided by countries and among those of Spain one of the Region of Murcia is included, the beaches of Calblanque.

In the article in ‘The Guardian’ there are other national beaches such as Ses Illetes (Formentera), Torimbia (Asturias), Carnota (Galicia), Cala Trebalúger (Menorca) and Sopelana (Basque Country). Regarding the beaches of Calblanque, he begins by comparing them with other beaches in the Region, since he explains that despite being close to the “overbuilt” La Manga and the “polluted” Mar Menor, “the virgin beaches of Calblanque seem like a different world ». The town of Los Belones stands out, as well as the Natural Park of Calblanque, Monte de las Cenizas and Peña del Águila.

The British newspaper talks about the sandy beaches and coves of Calblanque highlighting that “each one is wilder than the next” and giving the example of Playa Larga for surfers, Playa Parreño as the largest and busiest and the remote and lonely Negrete Beach.

Among the necessary objects that ‘The Guardian’ recommends to take when visiting these beaches are water, a ‘snorkel’ for diving and an umbrella to protect yourself from the sun. It also stands out in this place that there is a lot of fauna, since it is a refuge site for sea turtles, badgers, foxes and flamingos.