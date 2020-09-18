A beach filled with sewage in the Mamayka microdistrict in Sochi was filmed. The entry was published in the public “Accidents and Emergencies of Sochi” during “In contact with”…

The footage shows a dark liquid pouring out of a sewer overlooking a wild beach. There are garbage bags nearby, wrappers and plastic food containers lying in the puddle.

“In a few minutes the fountain reached the sea itself. An unknown substance flowed out in a stormy stream for an hour, spreading around the fetid smell of the sewage system and polluting the shore, “- says the caption to the video, after which the author asks” where to go for help, or is this the norm for a resort. “

In July, a video appeared on the network from the sea coast of Koktebel, where the city sewage flows, – people also rested next to this place. Eyewitnesses said that a similar situation with beach unsanitary conditions is observed in other popular resorts of the peninsula, including Feodosia.