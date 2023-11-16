Thursday, November 16, 2023, 3:19 p.m.



| Updated 5:27 p.m.

The beach bars will be operational again on the beaches of Orihuela next Easter. This was announced this Thursday by the mayor, Pepe Vegara. The contract will go out to bid this same day on the State Contracting Platform and companies will have a period of 30 days to present their offers.

The councilor of the Coast, Manuel Mestre, has confirmed the details of the new service already advanced by LA VERDAD. As the main novelty already known, the contract will have a duration of four years (until 2027), but divided into five lots and not in blocks as until now and in order to favor competitive competition. The first lot is made up of the beaches of Punta Prima, Cala Mosca and Cala Estaca (79,708 euros); the second Cala Cerrada, Cala Bosque and Cala Capitán (239,663 euros); the third La Caleta and Aguamarina (105,324 euros); and the fourth La Glea, Barranco Rubio and Mil Palmeras (179,695 euros).

The fifth lot, for its part, will not be used for restoration, but will be for the nautical sports service (37,466 euros). This will be provided specifically in Cala Bosque, La Caleta, La Glea and Barranco Rubio.

The distribution of these beaches, Mestre explained, has been made based on two criteria. The first is proximity, that is, that bidders do not have to make long trips to provide their service. The second is profitability. In this sense, he assured that the sandy beaches have been distributed in the most equitable way, although he recognized that the most profitable beach bars are Cala Bosque and La Caleta. These last places, precisely, will remain open throughout the year. The rest will only be open during Easter and during the high summer season.

The Councilor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre, the Mayor, Pepe Vegara, and the Councilor for Contracting, Mónica Pastor, this Thursday.



Eva Moya







The companies that are awarded the contract, he explained, must be responsible for the maintenance of the facilities. Once inspected by municipal technicians, the booths inherited and built by Chiringuitos del Sol, the Consistory states, are in good condition. Likewise, those responsible for the beach bars will be in charge of the rental service of hammocks, umbrellas and lockers and, in addition, a non-trivial issue, that of the toilets. In this sense, beyond the beach bars that will be open all year round, Councilor Mestre assured that, after the “infinity” of neighborhood complaints, he will study extending the opening of services in other sandy areas in the low season. The expenses in this case, Mestre said, will be borne by the City Council itself.

The fee that the City Council will receive after the return of the beach bars, the councilor of La Costa added, will be a minimum of 641,858 euros per year. This has been measured, he explained, based on the profitability of the beach bars and the time they remain open. The Councilor for Contracting, for her part, added that this time the fee will be somewhat higher because more bidders will opt for the different lots. She also recalled that, previously, each new successful bidder had to bear the expense of building new facilities. This time, the City Council, which has inherited the previous beach bars, will facilitate them, saving that expense for the companies that present themselves.

The problem of beach bars, much protested (even in the street) by coastal residents, was one of those vaunted ‘inherits’ that the government team sought to solve. Finally, it has been four months that the PP-Vox executive has stretched to resolve the mess left by the previous PSOE-Cs government, when the then mayor of Playas, Antonio Sánchez, decided not to extend the contract further last January. A decision that this Thursday the mayor criticized because, he said, “it endangered the blue flags.” However, it is worth remembering that beach bars are not among the conditions that the Adeac rating agency requires to have to obtain the distinction.

The councilor of La Costa did not want to have much influence on the money that, because of this situation, the City Council has stopped entering the municipal coffers. The Neighborhood Association of Cabo Roig and Lomas estimates that it will reach a figure close to one million euros. For his part, the Coast councilor recalled that the City Council, with the newly arrived government team, put the installation of ‘food trucks’ as a patch on the absence of beach bars. A provisional solution that, the councilor defended, “has helped” to avoid a smaller influx of bathers, who he denied had chosen last summer to move to sandy beaches in neighboring towns as the residents of the coast defend.

«Feeling super majority»



Mestre also shared as an anecdote that some neighbors, the minority, have congratulated him for the absence of beach bars, but that they understand that “the super majority feeling” is that they once again populate the Oriola beaches. The mayor, for his part, did acknowledge that the lack of beach bars, at least, “has undermined” the tourist offer of Orihuela Costa this past summer.

Last week the residents witnessed the removal of the last beach bars that were installed in Cala Bosque and La Caleta by the workers of the previous concessionaire company, Chiringuitos del Sol. The City Council managed to revert ownership of the booths to the municipality after the reluctance that this company showed following the decision to dispense with it this year. They demanded compensation for losses derived from the Gloria storm of 2019 and for the restrictions on hospitality during the pandemic.



Poured in Cala Mosca, last Tuesday.



Eva Moya



No news on the Cala Mosca and Cala Estaca spills This same week, Ciudadanos denounced the persistence of the spills already detected last summer in Cala Mosca and Cala Estaca. When asked by the media, the councilor of the Coast, Manuel Mestre, defended that measures were taken “from the first moment.” «This procedure is very regulated. Hidraqua has already taken the samples, they are sent to Valencia, the microbiological study is carried out and, based on that, we will take the measures,” he declared without influencing the results of the tests or the possible origin of the water.