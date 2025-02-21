The BDS organization denounces the arrival in Cartagena from Israel from a ship with armament

After more than a week of journey through the Mediterranean since February 11 of the Israeli Puerto de Haifa loaded with explosive material, the Danish flag ship ‘Danica Sunrise’ has docked Friday in the port of Cartagena to download a Total of four tons of dangerous merchandise and explosive objects of class 1, according to this newspaper Port Sources.

The freighter drags a complaint of the BDS -Boicot movement, divestments and sanctions- and the campaign end to the arms trade with Israel that links it, directly, within “a fleet specialized in the load of explosives that has made a total of 12 trips to Israel only since December 2023 ”.

The campaign and BDS ensure in their brief, to which Eldiario.es region of Murcia has had access, which within said fleet “are other ships indicated by transporting explosives to Israel such as ‘Danica Violet’ and the ‘Marianne Danica'” . On May 16, the Government of Spain prevented the scale of the latter in Cartagena. The executive then proved that the ‘Marianne Danica’ transported ammunition and explosives to nurture Israel’s army in his offensive on Gaza.

Around this noon, operators of the port of Cartagena have downloaded the container of class 1 explosive objects of the ‘Danica Sunrise’ in the Santa Lucía Dársena. The container, reddish tone, carried security pictograms outside. Then, around 1 pm, a truck has loaded the container in its trailer and it has abandoned the port facilities by road. The Danish ship left with the cargo of the Israeli port of Haifa on February 11, and has arrived in Cartagena without stopping in any other European port.

Foreign Ministry sources have assured that the Government “has not authorized any transit through Spanish defense material to Israel.” “Nor have operations been authorized,” the same sources have added, “for sale of weapons” to this country.

However, the BDS collective and the campaign affect its complaint that, “to date, the Government of Spain has not formally decreed an embargo on weapons to Israel, and military relations between the two countries have remained practically intact.” “The competent authorities have only adopted isolated and punctual measures that have affected ships of identical characteristics to ‘Danica Sunrise'”.

This vessel adds to two other ships that the organization links to arms trade with Israel. Specifically, the ship with a flag of Liberia ‘Kassel’, and that of the Marshall Islands Yangze Venus’. Both arrived in the port city of the Murcia region on January 7 and February 6, respectively.

Purchase of frozen weapons

“Last October, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, announced the freezing of weapons purchases to Israel. However, data from the Datacomex public portal report that during the months of November and December 2024 Spain has bought military material from that country worth 1.7 million euros, ”says the letter.

Given the situation in Cartagena this Friday, the Fin Campaign of Arms Trade with Israel demands the Executive, the Ministry of Transportation and Ports of the State to “go”, in a “immediate” way, “an exceptional protocol of registration and registration and Verification of the burden of all ships that have Israel final origin or destination, to ensure that the commission of war crimes, humanity or genocide is not assisted in any way. ”

Likewise, the organization claims the declaration “of an integral embargo of weapons to Israel”, both for the “purchase” of them and for their “sale and transit.”

More than 60,000 pieces of weapons have left in airplanes from Spain to Israel on a route that continues in 2025



It is expected that the ship ‘Danica Sunrise’, with its explosive material recently downloaded in Cartagena, starts from the port in the afternoon. His next destination is the port of Bar, in Montenegro. His arrival in Spain also coincides with the investigation of the Organizations Progresive International, Palestinian Youth Movement and American Friends Service Committee published Eldiario.es on February 20 about a transport route of armament and military material to Israel through the Zaragoza airport.