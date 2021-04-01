There is an analysis in which the entire financial sector agrees: in Argentina, while banking is high, since almost 80% of the population has access to a bank account, the financial inclusion is very low, because the majority of that population continues to prioritize payments in cash for your day-to-day transactions and has a low o no access to credit in entities.

This segment of “underbanked” has been around for years in the sights of fintech, What Mercado Pago or Ualá, that seek to provide financial solutions to people with little participation in the formal system. With this in mind, the Central Bank on Wednesday launched a series of regulations to ask “traditional” banking entities to extend their target audience to sectors of less access to credit and start giving them financial support.

In return, the monetary authority will allow them to lower unpaid allowances to the extent that they begin to lend to people and SMEs that have never accessed a bank loan and that aim to improve and deepen the use of electronic payment means.

“In Argentina we have a fairly high bankarization. There are 70 million savings banks, but what happens is that they are not used as a payment system. Cash is used“, said in radio statements this Thursday the president of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce. “We also see that the financial system does not include providing financing to small and medium-sized companies and people. So, what we are proposing is a set of measures, related to some technical requirements that banks have, so that they activate the use of electronic payment systems and also so that they start lending to those people and companies that have not received bank financing“he added.

Specifically, the BCRA Board of Directors decided on Wednesday that banks must demonstrate that they granted the first lines of credit to individuals and SMEs that they did not have access to banks and that they register a growth in financing to SMEs and MSMEs via acquisition by the entity of the e-check or electronic payment invoices.

The entity also detailed that those people or companies that already have a non-bank credit, either from a traditional finance company or from a fintech, “allowing to reconvert your credit in a bank which, on average, represents half the interest rate“, he marked in a statement.

Additionally, the measures aimed at financial inclusion launched by the Central focus on the use of electronic means of payment. There will also be incentives for entities that make the use of debit card, electronic transfers, automatic debit payments for services and credit cards.

“In these difficult months banks opened 10 million savings accounts and 3 million social aid savings banks. And they granted 300 thousand new credit cards and eight million new debit cards. Then, there is a potential for growth that has to do with social inclusion. We are encouraging banks to do this, “Pesce said.

The last point points tol access and use of ATMs. “We are demanding that the banks improve the efficiency of ATMs, which is a problem that we have encountered in recent months, “he said.

There will be benefits for banks that install new terminals in cities where there are no or few ATMs for the number of inhabitants. Also for those who demonstrate that they do not have ATMs out of service due to not being supplied with tickets. “We are looking to extend the banking service for those people who did not have it before, both in the provision of services and in financing,” said the head of the Central.

These incentives could serve as potential competition for fintech that have already hit a point both in access to digital accounts and in financing people and companies that had been left out of the banking system.

A few weeks ago, the Central Bank also targeted another of the fintech star products: the remuneration of the money in account. It is that while banks pay about 1% for the money that is kept in the savings account, lfintech and digital banks guarantee their users an average of 20% per year for the same concept. Clarín conducted a survey among the main public and private entities of the system, and none recognized that they plan in the short term to pay them a better performanceor to their clients for leaving the money deposited.

