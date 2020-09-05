“If you want to be an opinion columnist or campaign partisan on social media, that’s a valid option, but you shouldn’t be working at the BBC.” The new director of British public broadcaster, Tim Davie, made his debut at the post this Thursday with a speech to employees with an iron fist and a silk glove. In the midst of an open war with the conservative government of Boris Johnson, which questions the entity’s bias on key issues such as Brexit or the management of the pandemic and threatens to drown its income, Davie has set in his speech the four objectives with the who takes command of the institution: renew its commitment to impartiality, focus efforts on unique high-impact content, strengthen the digital commitment and achieve higher commercial income.

But first, fairness. Faced with voices that question whether it is an achievable, even desirable, purpose in such polarized and divergent times, the BBC chief has ironically wondered if it is not going to turn out that for some, impartiality is simply boring and tedious. “It is not about abandoning our democratic values, such as defending a fair and balanced debate or rejecting any form of racism. Rather, it consists in freeing ourselves from any political bias, and being guided by the search for the truth, not a particular agenda ”, he said. “In the coming weeks we will present new recommendations to maintain that impartiality. There will be new rules regarding social networks, and they will be rigorously enforced. And new rules on the compatibility of work with external interests. Training courses will be launched to explore the tough but interesting dilemmas in today’s world. That’s what fairness is all about, ”Davie announced.

In direct competition with the new subscription platforms, which have snatched huge audience shares from the BBC and sometimes even the talent and originality created by putting public money at risk, the new boss of the entity wants to focus on those products that distinguish the institution from the rest. Davie assures that the fight not to be left out of any scope has stretched too much the capacity of the chain, which has been slow to discard what does not work or has fallen into unnecessary duplications due to lack of communication between its departments. “I want you to think about what we could do if we only had 80% of the broadcast space that we now have,” Davie told staff. “Where would we put the brakes? I want to be clear. It is not about cuts, but about relocating our financing funds where they generate more value ”.

The new director does not have the privilege of starting his term with a clean sweep. It inherits painful previous plans that were suspended during the first months of the pandemic but have been reactivated. More than 500 journalists are facing their possible dismissal, in order to achieve the savings of 88 million euros that the chain has set as a goal from 2016. Along with them, another half a thousand employees of regional stations will also be on the street . In total, 16% of the 6,000 people who made up the BBC staff. The annual usage fee of 175 euros that all users pay to those over 75 years of age (about three million pensioners) will also be charged again, after the Johnson Government announced that it would not continue financing this subsidy. The decision has put the Labor opposition and the senior associations on a war footing, which do not understand the new financial burden just at the moment when they are insisting that they not leave their homes.