The coronavirus is widening the ideological differences between China and the West, which are heading towards a dangerous disconnection that already exceeds the diplomatic. In the latest chapter of its long-running crisis, Beijing has banned BBC broadcasts on its territory, in retaliation for last week’s veto of Chinese state television in the UK for being under the control of the Communist Party.

Arguing that the BBC had “Seriously raped” the broadcasting regulations, which require that “the news be true and fair” and “do not harm the national interests of China”, the State Administration of Film, Television and Radio did not renew his license for this year on Friday. In reality, it is a rather symbolic veto because the majority of Chinese do not have access to foreign television. Although the website of the British chain is blocked in the Asian giant, the broadcasts could be seen so far in some hotels, diplomatic housing estates and television platforms, but its most sensitive news was systematically censored with a black fade. Even that will no longer be possible.

“We are disappointed in the Chinese authorities for taking this decision. The BBC is the most reputable international news service and broadcasts news from all over the world from fair, impartial and without fear or favoritism», Lamented the chain in a statement. The BBC has long been in Beijing’s crosshairs for its reporting on the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the crackdown on ethnic Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang and the coronavirus.

Coronavirus and information



The pandemic has strained Beijing’s relations with the West, especially with Anglo-Saxon countries, and the regime tries to silence all the news that harms it, such as the initial concealment of the outbreak in Wuhan and the number of deaths. At the end of the Tuesday press conference of the experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) who have investigated the covid in Wuhan, there was a strong argument between BBC correspondents who wanted to ask questions and Chinese officials who tried to stop them.

Added to all this are the BBC reports on the re-education camps in Xinjiang, where hundreds of thousands of Uighurs have been confined without having committed any crime, just because they are Muslims, to prevent the Islamist terrorism. This month the British network aired a program where Uighur women denounced having been raped and tortured, which Beijing called “false news”.

Underlying the background is the confrontation between China and the United Kingdom since the outbreak in 2019 of the revolt for democracy in the former British colony of Hong Kong, which has unleashed the greatest diplomatic crisis between the two countries. Last year, London banned Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from its 5G internet network for suspicions about their safety and, just a few days ago, he also vetoed the broadcasts in his territory of the state television CGTN. Although the trigger was the programs of forced confessions to dissidents and detainees, including two Britons, the withdrawal of the license was based on the fact that it violated the rules as it was controlled by the Communist Party.

Delivering on the threat it had promised, Beijing has responded in kind. “China’s decision to ban the BBC is an unacceptable cut in media freedom. China has some of the toughest restrictions in the world on media and internet freedom and this last step will only damage its reputation in the eyes of the world, ”British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab criticized on Twitter. For its part, the United States also harshly condemned the veto. “China maintains one of the most controlled, most oppressive and least free information spaces in the world,” denounced State Department spokesman Ned Price, according to Reuters.

Last year, Beijing also expelled several American journalists over Washington’s veto of its state media correspondents. Aggravated by the coronavirus, the disconnect between China and the West continues.