LONDON. More accusations of sexual abuse among the jet set in the wake of the MeToo effect. A new investigation by the BBC, carried out by the investigative program Panorama, this time points the finger at a leading figure in American and global business: Mike Jeffries, 79-year-old former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, a youth clothing giant, accused, together with his British partner Matthew Smith, of having hired boys and young men on several occasions for international events who were in fact destined to be sexually exploited or abused.

The complaints, collected from 8 alleged victims, refer to a series of promotional events organized under the corporate management of Jeffries – the man who brought global success to Abercrombie & Fitch and then the Hollister brand – effectively used as a screen to recruit around the world, even from poor countries, ‘image boys’ to be used as more or less obligatory escorts. And to have done it through a widespread organization entrusted to an ad hoc intermediary.

The testimonies are accompanied by specific details and gory details. Jeffries and Smith have so far refused to respond to the accusations, while the intermediary did not deny the facts, but claimed that the participants in the party events were “aware” and consenting: something that those involved dispute, evoking forced, deception and real abuse. While the current management of Abercrombie & Fitch said they were “horrified and disgusted” by the facts, where confirmed. Two former US investigators, called in the meantime to view the material collected by the British broadcaster, judged it heavy from a circumstantial point of view. And they called for the opening of a criminal investigation by overseas authorities to concretely verify hypotheses of violation of the American law on trafficking in people from one country to another for the purposes of sexual exploitation.