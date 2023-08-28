The BBC is fighting a battle to maintain itself as a media benchmark at a time when internal controversies, the hemorrhage of talent and the pressure of new consumption patterns threaten the identity of one of the symbols of the British personality. A model for decades of rigor and even national pride, the United Kingdom radio-television consortium is experiencing a crisis that forces it to justify its own existence, in a context of proliferation of alternative platforms, of the hostility campaign of a sector of the party of the government and rivals such as Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.

The prototype funding, through a compulsory license that the British pay each year, partly explains the BBC’s recent woes. The direct citizen subsidy entails an immense responsibility, in a model in which the slips are paid very expensive.

As a consequence, crises are managed in the public eye, with coverage in which the BBC is judge and party. The recent sex scandal involving Huw Edwards, one of the chain’s heavyweights, temporarily withdrawn from the screen, represents one of the most obvious cases of the complicated contrition with which the corporation intends to atone for its weaknesses. Edwards was not only the most recognizable face, but the embodiment of what the BBC wants to project: rigor, solidity and confidence.

after the diary The Sun, owned by Murdoch’s publishing group, published allegations that a BBC star was allegedly paying a young man for sexually charged images, the Edwards family ended days of frenzied speculation by confirming his identity. The saga is problematic because nothing proves that there was illegality, since it has not been proven that the person was a minor, as had initially been revealed.

Although the journalist remains off the grid, the incident shows the extreme vulnerability of the corporation in the current political climate and the long shadow still cast by controversies such as that of Jimmy Saville, the eccentric DJ who, for decades, had sexually abused hundreds of people, most of whom are minors. His depravity would not come to light until 2012, a year after his death.

Although the proceeding of the sun may generate more deontological suspicions than the management of the BBC, the newspaper managed to hit where it hurts the most: reputation. Above all, after very difficult months that have fueled the debate about its role in the media landscape and the delicate dispute over the license. The problem for the management is the diversity of the fronts on which they battle, since, together with the daily administration of a medium with tens of thousands of employees and multiple divisions, both thematic and geographical, there is accountability to the Government and citizenship.

This bicephaly motivates what in another medium would be anecdotal, on the BBC triggers a national discussion. The example of Gary Lineker is the paradigm: the sports presenter, the highest paid star, was temporarily suspended in March from the popular program Match of the Day, who reviews the Premier League matches every weekend, for comparing on social networks the rhetoric of the Rishi Sunak Executive on migration with that of Nazi Germany in the 1930s. After complex negotiations and the torrent of commentators who refused to come forward in solidarity, Lineker returned. But the case shows the pressures to which the BBC is subjected, both from outside, and for its vaunted neutrality.

The resignation of the president

The controversies even reach the top. Last April, Richard Sharp had to resign as president for having violated the regulations on public appointments, by not having declared his connection with a loan of 800,000 pounds (920,000 euros) to Boris Johnson, when he was prime minister. The controversy made its continuity untenable, but, above all, it aggravated the attacks on the supposed closeness to the conservative Executive, after years of political pressure and threats to financing.

In the UK it is no secret that a faction of the tories he has a deep contempt for the corporation. Johnson came to put Nadie Dorries, a politician very critical of the chain, at the head of the Ministry of Culture, responsible for the media, which he accused, from the position, of being biased and nepotistic. In just 12 months, Dorries froze the 159 pound (184 euros) cost of the license for two years, starting in January 2022, which, in practical terms, means a cut of 400 million pounds (460 in euros). until 2027.

The decline adds to the drop in revenue since 2010, which has cut funds by almost a third in real terms and forced what the chain calls “difficult decisions” on “much-loved services.” Some divisions have been merged and internal concern about which will be next to disappear is added to doubts about whether the corporation will have the financial muscle to consolidate the transition towards the future generation of consumption and compete with giants exempt from editorial constraints and economic.

As part of this cost reduction, this year it has launched its new news channel, which combines the international service, BBC World News, until April, aimed at foreign audiences and financed by advertising and subscriptions; with the domestic, covered by the license. The merger has caused casualties among some of the veteran faces and is a complex experiment, since the channels were designed for very different audiences, but given the dwindling funds and the drop in viewers, the decision was inevitable.

Precisely, one of the challenges is to guarantee the future, when, according to Ofcom, the British communication regulator, only 17% of the segment between 17 and 24 years old watches the news channel, relegated by sources such as Instagram, X or TikTok. However, for the BBC it is not merely a question of increasing audience, but of responding to the contract with the public, established by the license itself, to provide news as a good of public interest.

talent exodus

The debate over the slippery scope of neutrality has also caused a hemorrhage of talent among heavyweights who have migrated to other platforms. The exodus does not respond so much to economic improvements as to a desire to broaden editorial positioning beyond the balance imposed by the BBC’s style book, especially in a climate of gradual political polarization.

When Andrew Marr, for decades an emblem of the main political platform, The Andrew Marr Show, joined Global Player, his radio station, LBC, promoted the signing by claiming that Marr “gets his voice back”. Other popular faces like Jon Sopel, Emily Maitlis and Lewis Goodhall followed him to create The News Agenta podcast Daily in which they do not bite their tongues and which have become the most listened to in the United Kingdom. The last to announce her departure is Yalda Hakim, one of the stars with the greatest projection, who with her move to Sky News, owned by Rupert Murdoch, has deepened the identity crisis, since she was part of the quintet with which the BBC he wanted to represent the new era of the news channel.

