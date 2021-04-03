The Mallorcan duo, Jansky, formed by musician, producer and environmentalist, Jaume Reus and poet, translator and musician, Laia Malo, have been given an award by the BBC.

Jansky have won a gong for their Insecta Dance Music in the Best Studio Sound Recordist category for the Sound of the Year Awards 2021, held by the New BBC Radiophonic Workshop & the Museum of Sound.

The Sound of the Year Awards were established last year to celebrate everyday sounds, in all its forms, not just music.

The jury for the new International Award was chaired by composer and artist Matthew Herbert and included father of sound ecology, Bernie Krause; BBC journalist Trevor Cox and British Library Sound Archivist Cheryl Tipp.

Insecta Dance Music

The duo’s ‘The fable of the bat and the moth’ was recorded in s’Albufera and processed at Rampa Studios in Palma.

“Insecta Dance Music is not just a record, it is an art-science project, based on the ecology of the soundscape, “explained Jansky, who revealed that a double LP, sound installation and digital library are in the works and said that Insectasynth will making natural and manipulated sounds from the Balearic insects available to all musicians.

To create the library, Jansky recorded natural sound in various places in Mallorca, then manipulated it in the studio.

“The result is some pieces that are somewhere between the environment and noise,” they said.

Jaume reus and Laia Malo have already started promoting their project on social media websites with a series of photos and videos, in collaboration with Komposit Studio photography, Arauna Studio design and Aloma Lafontan sustainable sculptural fashion.