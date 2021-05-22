Former BBC Director General Tony Hall resigned today as chairman of the National Gallery Board of Trustees for his responsibility in the 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales fiasco. The now Lord Hall is severely criticized in the independent report that has uncovered hoaxes and falsification of documents to secure access to Lady Di and a cover-up plot for the past 25 years.

The investigation concludes that Hall conducted a “woefully incompetent” internal review of how the exclusive was achieved. The then head of the news and current affairs department trusted his employee Martin Bashir, although the journalist lied at least three times and never convincingly explained why he had commissioned copies of bank documents from a graphic designer. “Lord Hall could not reasonably conclude, as was the case, that Bashir was an honest and honorable man,” certifies the author of the report, former magistrate Lord John Dyson.

The false excerpts suggested that palace officials and an employee of Charles Spencer were charging money for spying on the Princess of Wales, in accordance with the plot that Bashir invented to reach his goal. It was the spur that precipitated Diana’s deal with the BBC. But in his investigation, Hall ignored internal complaints and the princess’s brother’s suspicions of deception and manipulation by the journalist.

The former judge also denounces the conspiracy of silence and cover-up of irregularities since the issuance of the shocking confession of Lady Di. Hall was the general director of the entity for thirteen years until July 2020. Today he apologized, again, for the past “events” when communicating his resignation from the presidency of the National Gallery. The hitherto highly respected executive stated that his continuity in office “would be a distraction” for the institution. “I think leadership means accepting responsibility,” he said.

Another prominent former BBC executive, Tim Suter, also vacated his seat on the board of Ofcom, the television regulator with jurisdiction over the corporation since 2017. The supervisory entity has confirmed that it will review the situation in case the system needs to be adjusted. complaints or editorial control mechanisms. The government, in turn, could demand reforms in the governance of the BBC corporation next year.