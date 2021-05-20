The story cannot be retraced, but it is possible to review the cast of heroes and villains. The BBC received a serious blow to its reputation on Thursday, and has been forced to apologize. Investigation by former UK Supreme Court Justice John Dyson has concluded that the public corporation “failed to meet its high standards of integrity and transparency” in obtaining the famous 1995 interview with Lady Di . The one in which the princess, commenting on Carlos of England’s infidelity with Camilla Parker Bowles, said that “there were three of us within marriage.” The 58-year-old journalist Martin Bashir, who established his stardom with that exclusive, no longer works for the BBC. He recently resigned, and claimed health reasons that turned out to be true. He has suffered from covid-19 and has undergone several heart operations. But his reputation was already touched by admitting the “mistake” of using false documents to convince Diana Spencer’s family of the need for the interview. Lord Dyson’s report assumes that Bashir showed Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, bank statements that apparently showed payments to certain individuals to spy on Lady Di. The BBC carried out its own internal investigation in 1996, in the face of revelations of the hoax by other media. At the head of it was Tony Hall, who shortly after came to ascend to the position of general director of the public entity. But he didn’t go to great lengths to check the validity of the accusations. He believed without hesitation Bashir, who denied the use of the false documents, acquitted him of all charges, and that same year he received the BAFTA award for the Panorama program, where the interview was broadcast, which had managed to break the mold of what until then it had been the way of reporting on the British royal family. “It has become clear that the process carried out to ensure [la obtención] from that interview, he fell far short of what our viewers have a right to expect of us, ”said Tim Davie, the current CEO of the BBC. “We are deeply sorry. Lord Dyson has clearly identified our mistakes. ” The network has sent letters of apology to Lady Di’s children, Princes William and Henry, Prince Charles of England, and brother, Charles Spencer, whom they never bothered to interview in the first investigation. And he has returned the BAFTA award.

Bashir has not denied an interview that brought him glory. He has apologized for using the false documents, but continues to believe that “they did not influence Princess Diana’s decision to participate in the program at all.” And he is right in that argument, because Diana herself wrote in her own hand a note, found in November 2020 and incorporated into Lord Dyson’s investigation, in which she assured that “Martin Bashir did not show me any document, nor did he show me any He reported nothing that I did not already know beforehand. I gave the interview to Panorama without any pressure, and I don’t regret it at all ”.

Charles Spencer never gave up in his efforts to demonstrate the abusive practices used by the BBC journalist to achieve his efforts, and it was his decision to air his anger publicly last year that forced a new investigation. Lord Dyson concludes in his document that the explanations that Bashir gave in his day of everything that happened were “incredible, difficult to sustain, and in some cases, dishonest”, and has accused the public corporation of “covering up in his press releases all the facts that could have demonstrated the way in which Mr. Bashir secured his interview ”, for which“ he fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency that have always been his hallmark ”.

At a time when the BBC is facing serious budgetary problems and has embarked on tough cuts, with a Conservative government long determined to weaken an institution it sees as too far to the left, the findings of Lord Dyson’s report have been a major shock. Hard hit. No one doubts that Lady Di would have told her version of those turbulent years, one way or another, but the BBC ended up being the first victim of the sensational drift that the British media has since rolled out.