With the arrival of Gareth Bale in the summer of 2013, Madrid underpinned an offensive trident deluxe. With the Welshman playing down the right flank, with Cristiano coming on from the left flank and with Karim leading the way, the Whites won four Champions Leagues in five years. They didn’t do badly at all. In the five-year period in which the three attackers coincided, Madrid noticed it in their goalscoring figures: between the three of them they scored 442 goals in all competitions.

The great protagonist was Cristiano, who achieved 249 goals! (56.25% of the total), by 105 from Benzema (23.75%), finishing Gareth Bale with 88 goals (completing the remaining 20%). His best campaign was the 2014-15 season, in which all three reached 100 goals (the 7 Portuguese scored 61 goals, while Benzema and Bale barely added 39 between the two (22 for the French and 17 for the Welsh): that season they won the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup, finishing second in the League and being eliminated in the semifinals of the Champions against Juventus.

BBC goals in their five seasons together seasons Christian Benzema bale Total 2013-14 51 24 22 97 2014-15 61 22 17 100 2015-16 51 28 19 98 2016-17 42 19 9 70 2017-18 44 12 twenty-one 77 Total 249 105 88 442

The following two campaigns 2016-17 and 2017-18, both Benzema and Bale had a drop in goals: adding their figures they barely reached 61 goals (Karim scored 31 and Gareth, 30), while Cristiano did not shy away from his obligations in front of goal, scoring 86 points: that is, 25 goals more by himself than his two companions at the top of the attack. Now, with the arrival of Mbappé, added to the best Benzema and the best Vinicius, those records seem to be surpassed in the coming seasons.