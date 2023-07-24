The new edition of the Bayreuth festival, which Richard Wagner founded 147 years ago to represent his musical dramas, will start again with controversy. Next Tuesday, July 25, two versions of a new production of Parsifalone with augmented reality (AR) glasses and one without them.

It has been explained by its stage manager, the North American playwright and artist Jay Scheib, to the Bavarian newspaper Münchner Merkur:”There are two concepts, so basically it would be necessary to witness twice our Parsifal. Augmented reality glasses add many ideas and projections, which otherwise cannot be seen”.

The problem is that the festival has not been able to buy enough AR glasses. And only 330 of the 1,937 spectators, who will attend each of the seven performances of Parsifal until August 27, you will see these virtual elements superimposed on stage events in Wagner’s opera.

Controversy in the German press

The controversy jumped in the German press almost a year ago. So, Ulrich Jagels, general director of the Bayreuth Festival, seized on the technical, financial and organizational challenge that the use of augmented reality entails to justify something like this. But the critic Markus Thiel attributes it to the old ditch that separates, in Bayreuth, the renovators from the traditionalists.

The festival’s artistic director, Katharina Wagner, would epitomize the first camp. The composer’s great-granddaughter has directed the festival’s designs since 2008, first in the company of her half-sister Eva Wagner-Pasquier and, since 2015, alone. The balance in the last eight editions, obviously disrupted by the pandemic that forced its cancellation in 2020, has promoted parallel activities to spread the operas of her great-grandfather among the youngest (Wagner for Kindergarten) and has fostered its dialogue with contemporary creation (Diskurs Bayreuth).

But its artistic direction has not released any relevant production since 2017, with The Nuremberg Mastersingersby Barrie Kosky. An erratic trajectory that garnered its biggest failure, last year, with the disappointing production of the tetralogy The Ring of the Nibelungof the young régisseur Valentin Schwarz. To this we must add the distance from the festival of the great conductors of the moment, including Christian Thielemann in this year’s edition, or the limited presence of the main Wagnerian singers, which is usually joined by a rosary of cancellations.

The president of the Society of Friends of Bayreuth and also of the board of directors of the festival, Georg Freiherr von Waldenfels, would embody the traditionalists. This association of sponsors announced, last February, a significant cut in its contributions to the Wagnerian festival which it maintains, in equal parts, with the Federal Republic of Germany, the Free State of Bavaria and the city of Bayreuth. A reduction of one million euros, starting in 2024, which represents almost a third of the 3.4 million paid annually.

This clipping has been interpreted as one more episode of his disagreement with Katharina Wagner. Von Waldenfels has openly criticized the artistic decisions of the composer’s great-granddaughter about the new production of the aforementioned Ring of Schwarz and also the departure of Thielemann. And he seems determined to veto the renewal of his contract, which expires in 2025, which would end the Wagners’ control of the festival, as it has always been in the hands of a member of the composer’s family.

This artistic drift of the Wagnerian festival has also led to an unprecedented situation. If until a few years ago, all those who wanted to make a pilgrimage to the Wagnerian festival had to wait a minimum of eight years to acquire their seats, today the tickets for many performances are no longer sold out.

“Scenic aberrations and questionable directors”

Ioan Holender warned of the danger of this situation, on June 30, on the pages of the Austrian newspaper Die Presse. The former artistic director of the Vienna Opera, from 1992 to 2010, attributes this disappointment in the current Bayreuth public “to the scenic aberrations of recent years and to the questionable scheduled conductors and singers.” And he further admits that “the wonderful acoustics of the Festspielhaus, unique in the world, can no longer compensate for the average musical direction, an often poor cast of singers and the incomprehensible visual reproductions invented by the stage directors”.

Hollender’s harsh critic longs for Wolfgang Wagner’s time as artistic director of the festival, from 1951 to 2008. Katharina’s father, who directed the course of Bayreuth alone after the death of his brother Wieland, in 1966, opted to turn it into a “workshop”. A place for scenographic innovation with the ten canonical operas of her grandfather, from The Flying Dutchman until Parsifal. From then on, the proposals of the main French, German and British stage directors, such as Patrice Chéreau, Jean Pierre Ponnelle, Peter Hall, Götz Friedrich, Harry Kupfer or Hans Neuenfels, coexisted with the traditional musical excellence of voices and directors specialized in Wagner’s operas.

The balance between tradition and innovation that presided over her father’s years contrasts with the innovative ideas of her daughter. Jay Scheib’s aforementioned double scenic concept, with and without augmented reality (AR) glasses, is a good example. In any case, there are hardly any concrete details about his proposal, beyond a generic idea to combine a society that is looking for a new future with the family drama of its protagonists.

Scheib hopes that the rapid development of augmented reality will simplify everything, as declared to Münchner Merkur. And that, in years to come, viewers will be able to bring their own AR glasses to the Festspielhaus and access the virtual elements of the production by downloading an app. But, currently, the 330 lucky ones with assigned AR glasses must go the morning of each performance to personalize them with nose bridges and corrective myopia lenses (from 1 to 8 diopters), and then they will find them in their seats inside a black bag.

The musical direction of this new production of Parsifal It will mark the debut of Pablo Heras-Casado at the Wagnerian festival. The Granada-born director will become the first Spaniard to direct a new production in Bayreuth, and the second to work from the pit of the Festspielhaus, after the anecdotal performance of Plácido Domingo in front of a loose revival of the valkyriein 2018. The event is a milestone in the ascending career of the Spanish director, who in September will open the new season of the Vienna Opera, with The mercy of Tito by Mozart, and will direct, in November, the premiere at the Austrian theater of Le Grand Macabre of Ligeti. But Heras-Casado does not have the Wagnerian pedigree of other regular batons in Bayreuth. He has never directed a production of Parsifal and preceded by irregular interpretations of The Flying Dutchman and of the Ring at the Royal Theatre.

Relevant figures in future editions

The situation is no different in the rest of this year’s productions in Bayreuth. Finnish director Pietari Inkinen, who had to be replaced last year by Cornelius Meister, will finally be able to offer his complete vision of the Ring. However, judging by the three performances he led from the valkyrie, in 2021, nothing particularly relevant is expected. Markus Poschner will once again offer his eminently symphonic version of Tristan and Isolde and there will be, for the first time, two directors in Bayreuth: Oksana Lyniv at the helm of The Flying Dutchman and the debut of Nathalie Stutzmann directing Tannhäuseralthough the absence of Simone Young, who is the most accredited conductor in Wagnerian conflicts, is surprising.

To cover her back, Katharina Wagner announced last year that more important directors will return in future editions. Next year Semyon Bychkov will return to direct Tristan and Isolde and, in 2025, Daniele Gatti will do so at the helm of a new production of The Nuremberg Mastersingers. De Thielemann has been indicated that he will take over the production of Parsifal which is now premiering Heras-Casado, but from 2025.

In the section of voices, the composer’s great-granddaughter has been able to cope with the significant string of cancellations that have affected the leading roles in various operas this year. Beginning with Stephen Gould who was going to participate in The sunset of the gods, Tristan and Isolde and Tannhäuser, and that will be replaced by Andreas Schager, Clay Hilley and Klaus Florian-Vogt. Schager will also cover the recent loss of Joseph Calleja as Parsifal and Michael Volle will return to Bayreuth, following his excellent Sachs, to replace John Lundgren as Dutchman. However, Lise Davidsen will be missed, as Sieglinde and Elisabeth, although both characters will be well served by Elisabeth Teige. And, among all the casts, the presence of the mezzo Latvian Elīna Garanča who will debut in Bayreuth, as Kundry, in the first three performances of Parsifal.

But Katharina Wagner’s occurrences do not stop. As revealed by the news portal OperaWireby 2026 plans a new production of Rienzi. An opera that has never been performed at the Festspielhaus in Bayreuth, as it is considered outside of the canonical Wagnerian decalogue. But the great-granddaughter is willing to review that canon and appropriate the opinion of her great-grandfather: “I’m sure that Richard Wagner, in his artistic concern, would have enjoyed it from today’s perspective.” The Bayreuth Festival would be much better today without a Wagner at the helm.

