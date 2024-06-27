Bayern Munich is a team with a high range of international players and this has been demonstrated at Euro 2024, where many of them, if not all, see themselves in the Round of 16 of the tournament. The German team is the team that has the most players from Bayern Munich, although the French, English and Dutch teams also have players from the Bavarian team.
The presence of these five Bayern Munich players is crucial for the German team in the Euro 2024 round of 16. Manuel Neuer brings his experience and leadership from goal, being a defensive pillar and a reference point in the team. Joshua Kimmich, with his versatility, contributes both in defence and in midfield, being key in recovering and distributing the ball. Leroy Sané, with his speed and one-on-one ability, adds dynamism and danger in attack. Thomas Müller, known for his tactical intelligence and ability to score at crucial moments, brings experience and goalscoring. Jamal Musiala, despite his youth, is already an exceptional talent who brings creativity and agility in midfield and attack.
De Ligt is a crucial element in the Dutch defence. His physical strength, good positioning and ability in the air make him a pillar of the defence, providing security and leadership to his team.
Laimer’s presence at the Euros underlines the depth and quality of Bayern’s midfield. His performance at the tournament reinforces the club’s image as a team that boasts tireless and tactically astute players.
The inclusion of Upamecano and Coman is vital for the French team at this stage of the tournament. Upamecano strengthens the defence with his physicality and technical ability, providing solidity at the back. Kingsley Coman, meanwhile, adds explosiveness and speed in attack, being able to unbalance opposing defences and create scoring opportunities.
Having Kane at the Euros represents a huge asset for Bayern, proving that the club has the ability to attract the best attacking talent in the world. His participation and performance in the tournament are a testament to Bayern’s quality.
