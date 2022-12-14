Frenkie de Jong is having an excellent season with FC Barcelona, the Dutchman won the title after starting the year on the bench and either ahead of Gavi or Busquets, the former Ajax player is usually a vital part of Xavi’s midfield, being only below Pedri in terms of prominence and minutes within the culé team.
Doubting the quality of Frenkie would be a waste of time, it is something that the coaching staff, board of directors and partners are aware of, all of them wanting the Dutchman to continue within Barcelona because his football is different, however, it is expected that In the following months the story that happened last summer is repeated, Laporta and his entourage will seek a salary reduction for Frankie who still enjoys a contract from the Bartomeu era and in the event that the footballer refuses to reduce his income, new account there will be intentions to sell.
This fact has Bayern Munich very attentive, the German club has been wanting the signing of Frankie de Jong for years and they know that if the player and Barcelona do not reach an agreement, the Dutchman will be transferable. The Bavarian team intends to knock on the door of both the Catalans and the midfielder and present an offer for his signing, a movement approved by Nagelsmann who seeks to restructure the midfield of the team that has won the Bundesliga title 10 times in a row .
#Bayern #Munich #forget #Frenkie #Jong
Leave a Reply