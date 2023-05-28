This weekend, the Bayern Munich team did the same and took advantage of Borussia Dortmund’s surprise defeat to beat Cologne 2-1 and thus win another Bundesliga title.
With goals from Kingsley Coman (8′) and Jamai Musiala (89′), they ended up sealing the match on the pitch at the Rheinenergie Stadium, and were proclaimed champions, being the eternal monarchs in the German league with 32 titles, in addition to winning by eleven consecutive years the championship of the contest.
Today at 90min we present you who are the players of the Teutonic club who are about to end their contract and would remain as free agents for the following season.
One of the most outstanding footballers of the Bávaro team was joao cancel. The Portuguese winger ends his contract at the end of June, however, negotiations for his renewal have begun and it is expected that they will buy his letter, which belongs to Manchester City.
left side Daley Blind His contract with Bayern Munich ends on June 30, however, so far there is no talk as such to be able to renew his letter. Possibly, he would be living his last days with the shirt of the German club.
