Munich (dpa)

Press reports in Germany revealed that the German football club Bayern Munich is working to include Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. And Kicker magazine reported in its issue today that Ortega could replace Alexander Noble as the second goalkeeper in the Bavarian team after international goalkeeper and team captain Manuel Neuer.

Bayern did not comment on what the magazine reported in its report. Noble, 24, had moved to Bayern from Schalke 04 in the summer to be a starting goalkeeper for Neuer at one point, but he seemed unhappy with being on the bench last season and pushed to loan him to another team to find a chance to play.

It is noteworthy that Ortega (28 years), a former professional in the 1860 Munich club, is linked to a contract with Bielefeld that continues until 2022, and has contributed a large share to the survival of his club in the “Bundesliga”.

According to the Kicker report, Bayern Munich opened channels of communication with Ortega a long time ago, in contrast to what happened with former substitute goalkeeper Sven Ulrich.