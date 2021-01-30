Bayern feasted on poor Hoffenheim to tint the Bundesliga a little more rojiblanco than it already was. The 4-1 of the team led by Hansi Flick in front of the box that had endorsed another tough 4-1 in the confrontation of the first round serves to the Munich to extend the leadership of the German maximum competition to a total of ten points with respect to RB Leipzig, yes, waiting for what the East German team does in the great game of the day against the third-placed from Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Bayern walks alone at the top of the Bundesliga. Marc Roca was chosen to replace Goretzka’s loss by Covid in the double pivot with Kimmich. It worked. The Bavarians began dominating and taking possession of their side. However, the first big chance was for the visitors, forcing Neuer to make a magnificent save against Bebou to avoid the early disadvantage.

Bayern followed suit and bottled Hoffenheim again. Müller finished off the crossbar before Boateng finally finished with a Kimmich corner to put his team ahead. Just before the break, Six players from the visiting team focused on Lewandowski, the Pole quickly assisting Müller as the German increased the income to 2-0. Just a minute later, TSG counterattacked and, this time, they took advantage of their third big chance of the game to cut differences just before half-time. Sebastian Hoeness’s goal aroused fury in Munich in the second half.

Bayern was a real gale, which soon reflected his dominance in the light of the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski, with whom it was his twenty-fourth goal in the Bundesliga (he has scored nine consecutive games), rose to third after an error between Posch and Baumann. Gnabry, in a heads up with the goal, closed a poker that could have been handy if the VAR had not annulled Pavard’s fifth on the outside of Sané’s game in creation. I do not care. Bayern are already on a cruise course towards what would be their ninth consecutive salad bowl.