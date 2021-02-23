The Corona measures strain the people – and the nerves of the Bavarian government. In the Bavarian coalition there is a CSU attack on the course of the free voters.

Munich – The Bavarian coalition is rumbling: The CSU is making unusually harsh attacks on the boss of the partner Free Voters. “I don’t know anyone who had to correct themselves more often in the Corona crisis than Hubert Aiwanger,” scoffs the state chairman of the Junge Union, MEP Christian Doleschal. He accuses Aiwanger of “making empty promises and fueling inflated hopes”.

It is by far not the first time that there have been disagreements and criticism in the Bavarian government.

Bavarian State Government: Hubert Aiwanger created “confusion and annoyance”

Aiwanger should “stop its cheap populism”, Doleschal demands in an interview with our editorial team. The background is the intense debate about relaxing the corona rules. The Free Voters are a driving force for a faster dissolution of the lockdown, proposals from the ruling party keep coming. Not all of them, but some of them, will, with a little delay, join forces with the CSU, which is at least more cautious in loosening it.

Doleschal accuses Aiwanger of causing “confusion and annoyance” with unrealistic advances every week. The JU boss quotes the statements that there will be no second wave for Christmas markets, a mini Oktoberfest and open restaurants at Christmas, in January and then at least at Easter. Aiwanger had once demanded, announced or speculated all of this. However, content-related debates about faster openings are also a concern of the CSU internally.

CSU and free voters: swipes about the importance of the party at federal level

During the digital political Ash Wednesday, the coalition partners had spared themselves to some extent. Aiwanger, who is Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Economics in Bavaria, warned the CSU in his speech against rapprochement with the Greens. CSU leader Markus Söder had scoffed that the influence of Free Voters in Berlin was as little as on Mars.

Meanwhile, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach sees Germany in the third wave.