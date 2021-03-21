In the Official Gazette of the Federation on March 9, various reforms to the Electricity Industry Law were published. Many of the companies affected presented their application for protection to challenge their constitutionality, essentially arguing that they violated the provisions of Article 28 of the Constitution. Specifically, that the legal changes went beyond “the planning and control of the national electricity system, as well as the public service of transmission and distribution of electricity,” which the Constitution reserves to the State in a monopolistic manner.

