And Bakhmut has now turned into the main battlefield in the war, as Kyiv and Moscow send legions of soldiers, artillery and tanks in a concentration of firepower unprecedented since the beginning of the war 10 months ago, as analysts considered it a “moral decisive point” in the battles in eastern Ukraine, and “any breakthrough”. There, Russian forces will be allowed to advance further behind Ukrainian lines.”

In an attempt to raise morale, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the city to show support for his forces participating in some of the fiercest battles in recent weeks, pointing out, “The Russians have sought continuously since May to conquer our city Bakhmut, but time passes and Bakhmut not only conquers the Russian army, but the mercenaries.” The Russians too.”

Location and space

• Bakhmut is located on both banks of the “Pakhmutokva” river in the north of Donetsk province in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine. Its foundation dates back to 1571, and it is the oldest historical and cultural center in the province.

• The city is on a main road leading to the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, two of the largest cities in the Donbass region, the industrial basin of Ukraine, parts of which were taken over by pro-Moscow separatists in 2014, before Russia took control of other parts of it in the current war.

• It is located near the international road “M03”, which connects it directly to the city of Slaviansk in Lugansk, and makes its way towards the Kharkiv region.

• Bakhmut has an area of ​​41 square kilometers and a population of 71,000, according to the 2021 census, and because of the war, 90 percent of them fled, according to Ukrainian officials.

strategic importance

In April 2014, pro-Russian separatists took control of Bakhmut and declared it part of the “Donetsk People’s Republic”, but Ukrainian forces recaptured it in July of the same year.

In the summer of 2022, the city became the center of the military operations launched by Russia in Donetsk, and for months it was subjected to several attempts to storm it, which were thwarted by the Ukrainian forces.

The importance of Bakhmut for Russia was enhanced after its loss of the city of Izium, south of the northern Kharkiv region, in mid-September, as it became almost the only southeastern gateway for its forces to advance deep into Donetsk Province, especially towards the main cities under Ukrainian control.

On the other hand, for the Ukrainians, Bakhmut is an impregnable bulwark to defend the rest of the cities of Donetsk, from which strikes are directed against the positions of the Russian forces in the parts under their control, including the city of Donetsk, the capital of the province.

In addition to the strategic importance of its geographical location in light of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Bakhmut is an important industrial center, and one of the largest heavy machinery manufacturing centers in Ukraine.

Bakhmut relies mainly on the extraction of rock salt, and contributes 30 percent of Ukraine’s production of this substance, whose mines are located in Solidar, 10 kilometers northeast of the city.

Bakhmut has many factories for processing non-ferrous materials and other industrial enterprises, and one of the largest traditional wine-producing companies in Eastern Europe is located there.

In addition to being an industrial castle, its residents also practice agricultural activities, as fields of grain, sunflowers, and others spread around Bakhmut.

As for the field conditions in light of the war, the academic and political analyst Arthur Ledekberk told Sky News Arabia, “The Russian forces, led by the new commander of the military operation, Sergei Surovkin, are looking for a moral victory after a series of Ukrainian field gains, especially in Kherson, as the motive One of the withdrawals was in order to focus the attack on the small town.”

Ledekberk adds, “The new commander places wide bets on Bakhmut in the return of victories as a great morale motivator for the soldiers,” explaining that “what contributes to the steadfastness of the Ukrainians is their continued control of 3 main supply routes leading to the city, from where troops, equipment, fortifications, and foodstuffs flow to the front lines.” .

The political analyst believes that “the Russian forces are trying to control the city in order to open gaps to penetrate towards the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk,” as “the recent increase in the intensity of the confrontations is due to the participation of Wagner elements that seek to establish their position as the best fighting force and gain the confidence of the Kremlin,” according to Ledekberk.