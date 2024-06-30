When I was just a child, Jair Alexis Cuero Muñoz He used his back to start carrying bundles in the market square of Bucaramanga, in Santander. It was not an easy job, but he supported his parents, who had the same goal: to pay for the trips so that this minor, who was then 10 years, I will be able to travel to competitions national and international struggle and thus, one day, jump into the arena of this discipline in the Olympic Games.

That shared dream full of family effort is very close to being fulfilled in Paris 2024 in the category fight 77 kilograms. With only a month left until this moment, Alexis remembers every step, glory and frustration that he has given since 2003, when he began practicing this sport. At that time he had to take time to study, run errands and work on informal jobs that were given to earn some money.

Alexis Cuero competing. Photo:Taken from Alexis Cuero’s social networks with authorization. Share

“My mother worked making packages in the plaza. Alexis and I worked on a fruit and vegetable cart. We also sold fast food. In short, in multiple jobs,” he recalls. Uber, Alexis’ brother, about the efforts they made to help their parents, who always encouraged them to pursue sports.

A work day for Alexis and Uber began at 4 in the morning selling fruit at the market. In the afternoons they worked taking care of cars and at night they were at the fast food stand, selling meat chuzos, corn on the cob, skewers and others. “We were up to the task at hand, no matter what the job was.” says Uber, who also remembers that they were asked to work as construction helpers.

So, in the heart of BucaramangaAlexis’ story began to be written with the vigor of those who face adversity from an early age. Born into a family marked by struggle not only in sports, but also personal, The young man learned about courage and tenacity from his parents Luz Estela and Carlos Segundo, whom he saw as living examples of perseverance that later served him in his quest for Olympic glory.

“Our family has always been very humble in that sense And for that reason, my parents traveled a lot. Alexis was born in Medellín, but he grew up and lived in Bucaramanga,” Uber says about his early years.

This is how Olympic wrestling came about

Alexis says that his first interaction with wrestling was a long time ago. “It was thanks to my coach Sergio Arias, who came to the school where he studied. I was right in the living room and I decided to go out for a while to the hallway where he was and he asked me: ‘Do you want to practice wrestling?’ I didn’t know what that sport was, but I told him, of course”.

At that moment his life changed. By then, his life was limited to going from school to his house, located in the north of Bucaramanga. Alexis was always accompanied by Uber, who as an older brother encouraged him to participate.

Share Presentation of Alexis Cuero for Paris 2024. Photo:Social networks.

“I saw everything as strange, different, I hardly knew those places. When I saw the stadium, it seemed like something very beautiful, something different,” he says about those steps in the sport.

His first movements were learn how to throw an opponent and knock him down. From those training sessions he quickly jumped into competition where he immediately began to stand out.

remained champion of a children’s wrestling tournament and it became established in practice. Just as a child, Alexis knew that he was good at the sport, but that consistency was clue, because as the months and years went by he saw how other of his colleagues, very good, left that discipline aside. In the end, only he remained.

Alexis’ journey to sporting success was not easy, but it was precisely his family that supported him in every step he has taken until now, which is one month away from jumping into the Campo Marte Arena, headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympic wrestling.

“I had applied twice before and I didn’t get through, I didn’t get through, but I said that the third time was the charm and I knew I was going to make it,” Alexis says.

The athlete says that there was always something like a mistake, lack of concentration or many doubts about whether he could or could not achieve it, referring to to an obstacle in his career that blocked him many times on the fighting field. For a long time, he had negative thoughts that affected his performance.

Your duty was to overcome that frustration. Even, he says, the times he fell in the sand and couldn’t get his golden ticket motivated him more not to give up. “Those times I concentrated and trained harder, I tried harder because I knew that the third time was the charm and that’s how it was,” he says.

Touring Colombia

Uber remembers his parents telling him and his siblings that due to the difficult situation family financeshis father was always looking for the best city to live in in terms of economics. Uber’s father’s journey through Colombia goes from Tumaco, Pereira, Neiva, Medellín and Bogotá, to Ecuador.

Carlos Segundo worked in different jobs, such as fishing, builder And till oil mill operator. Uber says that his mother was always a housewife and worked as a service employee. He remembers that 2002 was the year when they came to Bucaramangaby her mother’s sister, who lived in the city and this made housing easier for her family.

After living at his aunt’s house for a while, Uber remembers that due to internal disagreements, his mother decided to leave there and go live in a room in the San Francisco neighborhood, also called “Commune 3”, where up to 6 stayed in a room and they slept on cardboard as there were no mattresses.

Alexis says that one of the biggest difficulties he went through as a child was financially, but that, even so, his family and the school where he trained always supported him.

“The economy with my parents It was always a big concern, “Since we have always been very humble,” he says.

The athlete says that there were times when his father called or did whatever it took so that his children could compete or train: “He never pulled us out of the fight due to lack of resources. He always got us money for the ticket, so we could go and compete.”

At first, getting money for travel was a constant struggle for Alexis. He remembers how he had to scrape together small amounts, like 100, 80 or 200 thousand pesos, to be able to pay for the necessary trips. At that time, they had no resources of their own and always sought help through the school. Fortunately, the school provided them with was very supportive, what allowed them overcome those economic challenges and continue with your activities and projects.

The brothers always responded by giving their best performance, thus earning the unconditional support of Mrs. Luz and Mr. Segundo. Coach Sergio, who assisted them, also became financially involved. because he recognized his talents. He assured them that he could not abandon them, trusting that they would obtain good results.

Alexis and Uber. Photo:Alexis family. Share

The unbreakable brotherhood

Uber fondly and emotionally recalls their first international trip together in 2009 to Mexico. “It was our first experience outside the country,” recalling those days full of expectations and discoveries. Both athletes have been a constant source of mutual support throughout their careers. “He supports me, I support him,” she explains.

One of Uber’s most vivid memories was when he and Alexis competed together in a national tournament representing Santander. With 15 and 16 years old, They managed to win the national championship that same year.

First trip together to Mexico. Photo:Alexis family. Share

That meaning of competing and succeeding outside their region seemed to them at that time a unknown feeling. Uber recalls excitedly saying to Alexis, “Can you imagine how far the two of us can go?”

His partner responded incredulously, but together they managed exceed all expectations.

A blow that sent them to the canvas

One of the hardest blows for Alexis and her family was the death of his father in 2012, when Alexis was 18 and Uber had not yet come of age.

“Before my dad passed away, We were proud to have started a beautiful sport together who also helped us financially with a monthly contribution,” he highlights. In addition, the athlete also fondly remembers and highlights that his father was a great weightlifter of the time.

Uber says that when his father died, he and his brother were together out of home, Well, Alexis was in Spain and Uber was in Rionegro, Antioquia. “When I received the news it was devastating, a pain that I really wouldn’t wish on anyone,” says Uber.

He also says that his brother felt the same pain and They accompanied each other from a distance. A few days later, Uber was able to return to Bucaramanga to accompany his mother in that difficult moment. He was just beginning his sporting career at the Colombian National Team level.

Alexis and his brothers. Photo:Alexis family. Share

A year after their father’s death, they were called to the national concentration That same year, the disbelief persisted. Both dedicated themselves fervently to training, each standing out in their respective categories: Alexis, in the Greco-Roman, and Uber, in the free. The day of the trip to Mexico to compete was exciting for both of them. Everything seemed new and exciting to them. Although they failed to win the championship on that occasion and Both came in second place, They felt happy and motivated. That’s when they started traveling regularly to compete.

These experiences not only strengthened their friendship and brotherhood, but also the encouraged them to continue forward on their sporting path with renewed determination.

Uber fondly remembers the experiences and anecdotes that he lived with his brother in childhood, from games in the river, machine games, joke fights to work together at 4 in the morning to sell fruit from carts strengthened the brotherhood. “We are there at all times,” he says.

After the loss of his father, have moved on over the years. “My mom had a tough time at first, but then she found our support,” she says. She says it was a hard blow. And sometimes, when they talk about her father, she can’t hold back her tears. Uber notes that Her mother never had another partner. and dedicated herself 100 percent to her children.

The brothers fondly remember how their mother was always happy to be cared for and that her children they will dedicate themselves to sports.

The dream of Paris 2024

Alexis Cuero feels immense pride and deep joy at achieving this goal that he had sought. for a long time. He knows that by being in the Olympic Games he is representing a very big flag, that of his Colombia, which fills him with satisfaction and emotion.

“I’m representing also to Santander, They are very happy with me, and if I qualified, everyone qualified. That’s what they tell me, so that’s true. Not only did I fulfill the dream, but also I fulfilled Colombia’s dream, to my friends and my family. “I’m very happy,” he adds.

In 2021, to get a place in the Tokyo Olympic Games, he explains that He was not focused and did not trust his talent, which affected his performance. However, the third time was different. His attitude and mentality changed completely, He began to trust himself more.

In Paris 2024, She will not only compete for sporting glory, but also for the honour of representing her country and all those who have been part of her incredible journey. And Aida, her younger sister, also ventured into the same practice as her elders: a family of wrestlers.

DANIELA GUTIERREZ MUNAR

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS