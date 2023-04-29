Athens (agencies)

Thanassis Pagolatos kept his family-run Acropolis Hotel in Khartoum open for decades, until recent armed clashes in the Sudanese capital forced him to leave this month.

“It is as if a part of my being was taken from me,” said the 79-year-old Greek, who now lives in his home in Athens, his voice fraught with emotion. “I am about 80 years old, I have lived there all my life, so Khartoum, or Sudan, is part of it.” my life”.

The Acropolis Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in the city and was opened in 1952 by Panagis, the father of Pagolatos, who came to Khartoum from Greece in 1944, in the last days of World War II.

The sand-coloured building in central Khartoum has hosted foreign journalists, aid workers, diplomats and businessmen throughout its 71-year history.

“It has always been, from the beginning, a family business,” says Pagolatos. The hotel has been run by Pagolatos and his two younger brothers, George and Makis, born in the Acropolis, for decades, and their presence and dedication to service have earned it a commendable reputation among its foreign clients. After the fighting intensified last week, Bagolatos and a woman from the extended family barricaded themselves inside the hotel with four guests and three staff for 10 days without electricity or running water.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes, but never before,” said Pagolatos, a tall, soft-spoken man who arrived in Athens this week as part of a wider exodus of foreign nationals.