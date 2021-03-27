Little Lithuania came into conflict with huge China. The reason for the quarrel was that the Lithuanian deputies were concerned about the situation of the Muslim Uyghurs in the PRC. The people’s representatives promised to initiate an international investigation “on crimes in Xinjiang.” In response, China imposed sanctions on four Lithuanians. Earlier, Vilnius announced its readiness to open a representative office in Taiwan, which Beijing considers its province. In addition, the republic refused to buy Chinese equipment, accusing the manufacturers of espionage. Izvestia understood the complicated relations between the two countries.

The billion question

Human rights activists have long debated the situation of the Uyghur minority in China. In particular, representatives of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights stated that In correctional camps in the PRC, up to a million Muslim Uyghurs are illegally detained. The Chinese authorities have repeatedly denied this information. Official Beijing claims that in special centers only those suspected of terrorism and extremism are being held.

The discussion flared up with renewed vigor at the beginning of this year. BBC journalists allegedly managed to talk with former prisoners of the “re-education camps”. The women said they were systematically tortured and sexually abused. In addition, it was reported that the detainees were forced to watch propaganda programs and were taught the Chinese language. Immediately after the release of the story, the US State Department expressed “deep concern.” An unnamed agency official accused China of crimes against humanity and genocide.

A Uyghur Muslim selling sheep. Xinjiang, China Photo: Global Look Press / Christian Ohde

In a surprising way, the showdown of the two superpowers was reflected in small Lithuania. Two committees of the Diet decided to work out a draft resolution on the situation of the Uighurs in the PRC. Social Democrat Deauville Shakalene proposed to appeal to the UN with a demand to initiate “an independent international legal investigation of crimes in Xinjiang.” “We cannot do business as usual, we must react,” Shakalene said.

On March 22, the European Union approved sanctions against China. Four Chinese citizens and one organization were blacklisted for persecuting Uighurs. Beijing responded by imposing its own restrictions, including four Lithuanians on the list. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador and protested to him. And Shakalene decided that the “principled position” of the Europeans is acting on China. “A billion-dollar state prefers to frighten the citizens of a small country, instead of stopping to illegally imprison and torture a million of its citizens,” she said.

From Belarus to Taiwan

Several years ago, Lithuania strove to be friends with China. Vilnius was interested in the “One Belt – One Road” project – an initiative to create a transport infrastructure for the movement of goods from China to Western Europe. The republic expected to receive Chinese investments and load its ports in the Baltic. In November 2018, the then President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite personally visited the Celestial Empire. During the visit, the head of state called China an important country for Vilnius, advertised Lithuanian food products, and in Shanghai she personally met with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

Soon, however, the situation changed. A trade war broke out between the United States and China, and the US State Department recommended that its allies and satellites refuse to interact with Beijing. In 2019, the Lithuanian Department of State Security (SDS) called China a threat for the first time in its report. It was alleged that the PRC was flooding the republic with spies, recruiting officials, and seeking access to classified information. In turn, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda warned that possible Chinese investments in the construction of a deep-water port in Klaipeda could harm the country’s national security.

Photo: Global Look Press / Tpg

A characteristic of the new type of relationship is campaign against Huawei … She was going to install a fifth generation (5G) mobile communication system in Lithuania. But Lithuanian politicians have accused Huawei of surveillance and espionage. “There is certain information that there are so-called backdoors through which you can pull data from cameras, phones or the same 5G system,” said Darius Jauniškis, head of the Children’s hospital. Later, the republic officially abandoned the Chinese equipment. At the same time, the head of the telecommunications company Telia Lietuva Don Stromberg admitted that the cooperation was broken for geopolitical reasons.

In 2020, Lithuania’s State Security Department released a new report accusing Beijing of pursuing technological superiority. Interestingly, the document appeared at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly thereafter, China sent humanitarian aid to the Baltic republic – 20,000 masks and 120,000 gloves. However, the beautiful gesture was not appreciated in Vilnius. In the fall of 2020, parliamentary elections were held in the country, which were won by conservatives from the Fatherland Union – Christian Democrats party. Immediately after the announcement of the voting results, the union promised to defend democracy around the world – “from Belarus to Taiwan.”

Photo: Global Look Press / Lo Bianco / Fotogramma

It is not surprising that conflicts have continued this year. In February, Vilnius refused to buy scanners for screening baggage at airports from the Chinese company Nuctech … She offered the most favorable conditions and won the tender, but the government commission blocked the deal. “Lithuania has decided not to be part of the technosphere, which is being created and controlled by China,” said Laurynas Kasciunas, head of the parliamentary committee for national security and defense.

In March, the Lithuanian government announced plans open a sales office in Taiwan , which Beijing considers its province. At the same time, it is known that China traditionally reacts nervously to such contacts. “We insist that Lithuania adhere to the principle of one China,” said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Dragon and pug

The aggravation of relations between Lithuania and China became part of the aggravation between the European Union and China. March 22 Foreign Ministers of the EU countries approved sanctions against 11 individuals and four companies from Russia and China. The persons involved in the new list are allegedly involved in human rights violations. In the case of China, it is about the “persecution of the Uyghur Muslim minority.” It is important that the restrictions are the first in the last 30 years. The previous time the EU imposed an arms embargo in response to the events in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

March 23-24 was held meeting of NATO foreign ministers … During his speech, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Called the strengthening of the PRC as one of the main challenges … “I invite the Heads of State and Government to update NATO’s Strategic Concept. The concept from 2010 suits our needs well, but the environment has changed. For example, it does not take into account the change in the balance of power and the rise of China, ”the secretary general said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at press conference Photo: REUTERS / Virginia Mayo

It is interesting that at the end of 2020, China for the first time became the main trading partner of the European Union. The beginning of this year has confirmed this trend. The total volume of trade between the EU and China in January alone amounted to € 49.4 billion, with the United States – € 42.8 billion. Current disagreements can negatively affect growing cooperation. In particular, the ratification of the investment agreement signed in December 2020 (after seven years of difficult negotiations) between the EU and China was under threat.

Experts say that Lithuania has become one of the initiators of the aggravation of relations between the EU and the PRC.

– Vilnius is trying to closely cooperate with Washington, acting as a conductor of American policy in the region. It is clear that Beijing will be able to do without the Baltic republic; economically, Lithuania is much more interested in cooperation. But Vilnius can be a nuisance too. For example, if it officially recognizes the independence of Taiwan. After all, so far only Paraguay has recognized an island state from relatively large countries, – Sinologist Nikolai Vavilov notes in an interview with Izvestia.

Nikolai Mezhevich, chief researcher at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, says that Lithuanian foreign policy defies rational explanation.