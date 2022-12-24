The Special Committee of the House of Representatives appointed by the United States Congress to investigate the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6 of 2021 concluded his work this week. And although many of his revelations had already been exposed during the 11 public hearings that were held in the 18 months that his work lasted, the epilogue was also devastating. Especially, for the Former President Donald Trump and his political future.

According to the members of the Commission, among which there were several from the elephant party, the investigation – which included hundreds of testimonies and documents collected – led to a truth from a fist: “The central trigger on January 6 was just one man: Donald Trump, who was followed by many others. None of the events of that day would have happened without their actions,” they said last Wednesday when presenting their final report.

This added to something more relevant, that the Commission, unanimously, recommended to the Department of Justice to file criminal charges for at least four crimes against Trumpwho has already announced his intention to run again as a candidate for the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Obstruction of official congressional proceedings, conspiracy to defraud the United States, inciting or aiding an insurrection, and conspiracy to make a false statement are the charges brought by the Commission and which carry up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. referral or referral What Congress did is, in a sense, a symbolic act.

House Committee Investigating the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol

Although the Legislature has the power to investigate, it lacks judicial functions for sanctions other than the impeachment process, a path that it had already rehearsed after the assault on the Capitol and which led to Trump’s acquittal due to lack of votes. In other words, although the Commission has already ruled on the responsibility of the former president, now it is up to the Prosecutor’s Office to make the decision to raise charges and, if it does, it will be a jury made up of nine people who passes the final verdict.

At the same time, the referral ends up being redundant, since the Prosecutor’s Office has already launched an official investigation -whose objective is also criminal- against Trump and other officials.

On January 18, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith as special prosecutor in charge of two criminal investigations that were already underway.

The first, to determine if any person -but in particular Trump- illegally interfered in the peaceful transfer of power in the US, and another that involves the theft of classified White House documents, which were found in the residence of the former president in Florida.

Smith, a renowned lawyer who presided over the international court set up to investigate war crimes committed in Kosovo during the Balkan conflict (between 1998 and 1999), will be the one to make the decision in the coming months (with the permission of Garland ) whether or not to file charges against Trump.

Despite this, what the Commission has done is highly relevant. On the one hand, it is the first time in US history that Congress has recommended to the judiciary to file criminal charges against a former president. And, on the other, the Commission will make available to Smith the entire mountain of evidence that it has compiled throughout this year and a half, which includes the testimonies of hundreds of people in the orbit of the tycoon who had some kind of role in the fateful day.

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The Commission, likewise, asked to raise charges against John Eastman, one of the lawyers who advised Trump in the last months of his government, and suggested that those charges could be extended to his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and also to the lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro.

The narrative of the legislative body, which was exposed again in the final report, is that the crimes of Trump and his relatives began as soon as it was confirmed that he had been defeated in the presidential elections of November 2020.

First, trying to get some of the states where he lost (Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania) to reverse the results of the polls, giving him victory under the premise of an alleged fraud that could never be proven and that his own officials ruled out as non-existent. Then, when all that failed, inciting a mob of his sympathizers to take over the Capitol and prevent the certification of the victory of Joe Biden.

The charges against you



The facts referred to by the Commission classify its actions as crimes. In the first, obstruction of an official procedure, the crime was trying to corruptly “obstruct, impede, or influence” the counting of electoral votes that the states sent to Congress, and which took place on January 6.

Trump, says the organ, not only knew that the fraud was non-existent – he told several of his advisers who testified – but that the maneuvers to alter the result were illegal, according to his own lawyers.

The “conspiracy to defraud” implies that he was part of a plan -along with others- to advance that objective while the “conspiracy to make a false declaration” concentrates on the strategy that was implemented so that the states chose false voters before the Electoral College, which is who certifies the president.

The insurrection charge, one rarely used in the country’s recent history, alleges that the former president organized a rebellion aimed at challenging the democratically elected government.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

What will be the true impact of the work just completed by the Special Commission? It is something that remains to be seen. But it could have multiple ramifications, both legal and political. Of course, the most serious is the one that now corresponds to the Department of Justice. In fact, many believe that one of the reasons why Trump decided to run for president again is to prevent or derail the investigation that Smith advances against him and that could put him behind bars.

If the former president emerges as the party’s probable nominee or wins that nomination during the primary process (which begins in February 2024), it would be explosive for the special counsel to initiate a trial against who could be the next occupant of the White House. .

At the same time, others believe that Trump will likely electorally exploit the findings of the Commission -and the investigation carried out by the Department of Justice- selling himself as a “politically persecuted”. Something that resonates with a good sector of the Republican base, which remains convinced that the elections were stolen from Trump.

But the other side of that coin is just as dangerous. The simple fact that the former president is under criminal investigation opens a hole in his presidential aspirations that potential rivals, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, could take advantage of. Many voters – or at least a sufficient number – might conclude that the troubled Trump is a liability if the goal is to win back the White House.

Likewise, if he wins the nomination, a candidate with so many legal entanglements (he’s also being investigated for tax evasion) might chill more moderate Republicans and independents. Worse still, of course, if in these 23 months until the elections, Smith and the Prosecutor’s Office call him to trial. That, for now, is what remains to be seen.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

