The video game from the creators of Rainbow Six: Siege came to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in mid-2020.

Hyper Scape’s story will come to an end very soon, and before the battle-royale can even blow out its second birthday candles. A) Yes, Ubisoft today confirmed “the difficult decision” to put an end to the development of the video game, announcing the closure of its servers on PC and consoles for this 28th of April.

We will apply the lessons learned in future projectsUbisoft“We intended to create a fast-paced, vertical, close-quarters shooter experience, and we are so grateful to the community for joining us on this adventure. We will put the lessons learned into practice We want to thank the Hyper Scape community for your passion and dedication to the world of Neo Arcadia, both in and out of the game. We appreciate your devotion to what we’ve done. constructed”.

In this way, the fight through the streets of Neo Arcadia will come to an end just a year and a half after the launch of the battle-royale on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Hyper Scape was presented in 2020 seeking to sign the most agile and vertical battle royale in a scenario where PUBG, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone already monopolized a large part of the market for this type of multiplayer shooter. In the analysis of Hyper Scape published in 3DJuegos we value the proposal as follows: strives to distinguish itself from othersand it succeeds in certain aspects, but it is far from being a brilliant game.

Ubisoft’s commitment to massive battles has not ended. A few months ago they presented Ghost Recon: Frontline, a battle royale in which the key is to escape and that we told you about in the pages of the magazine. It currently has no release date.

