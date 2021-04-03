The battle royale craze seems to have no end, although it is also a genre that has very powerful competitors. Attempts to bring new adventures or settings, has allowed the Team GRIT studio, to propose a new game that will reach the Steam Early Access platform, Steam Early Access. But before that happens, a trailer with which the battle royale GRIT is presented.

The idea may have arisen due to the success that Red Dead Online maintains on the PC platform, being a possible incentive to change that huge sandbox style for something more direct in its action. And mixing Red Dead Online and Fortnite, we could find the peculiar and direct style of this new game that, for now, maintains its launch plan on PC.

Ride or die in the ultimate Wild West battle royale, where winning is more than aiming for the truth. Hop on and ride through the city, building the best poker hand with found weapons to win. Take the best shooter and fight your way to infamy in the new frontier. We are excited to show GRIT to the world today and allow you, the players, the opportunity to test the game. Go to our main product page on Steam and hit the shiny Magic ‘Request Access’ button, and you’ll be awarded a key to jump into the Steam trial.

A beta has been planned to test the game before reaching the Early Access platform, and it is as easy as requesting access and access between April 2-4. A decisive step to be able to solve the possible problems that usually cause the first moments of the launch of a multiplayer game and that they want to put to the test in this preliminary beta. And what are you going to find in the battle royale GRIT?

Well, taking into account the development plans of this project, we can see that it has sought to create a direct action game set in the Wild West. A battle royale that will offer the usual battle-royale proposal with up to 99 players on a map, making use of a very attractive setting, and the typical equipment of this time. Players will act as lone horsemen and fight to survive each match. But among the game modes, support will also be offered to group initiatives, with the Duo Mode, where can go as a couple, or in larger groups like squads. And the biggest concern when going in a group is making sure you have enough resources, such as weapons, ammunition, and horses.

A great selection of weapons, clothing and other resources will be offered, as can be seen in the information that the studio has published on the Steam product page. in one of your news. Everything points to being an attractive game, especially due to the popular demand to be able to see something similar in Red Dead Online. An opportunity that the battle royale GRIT you could try to take advantage of it, as there appears to be no intention on Rockstar’s part to support this idea.

But GRIT for now is in development, and in fact, it has not yet entered that phase of Steam Early Access, without being able to know if from that moment they may have plans to make the jump to consoles. We will be attentive, maybe if Valheim’s success is repeated, this possibility can be considered.

