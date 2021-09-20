With a Second Alpha Test completed, the game will set its release date in October.

Players obviously like the battle royale genre. A phenomenon that quickly gained momentum to become a global trend, getting many traditional court titles to include this modality in their adventures. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, was one of the precursor titles of this type of video game, and its popularity is noticeable it has not dropped an iota, since its next free title PUBG: NEW STATE already accumulates more than 40 million pre-registrations.

After the success of PUBG, Krafton intends to reinvent the battle royale with PUBG: NEW STATEOf course, and taking into account the non-existent cost per game, it is clear that the battle royale continues to move the community on great tides. However, from Krafton, developers of the title, they are clear that this figure is due to their previous success with PUBG, which does not mean that must be reinvented To approach the genre from a more attractive point of view: “We are now focused on taking the valuable feedback we received during PUBG’s Second Alpha Test: NEW STATE and polishing the game before its official launch later this year.”

Therefore, PUBG: NEW STATE intends to follow in the wake of Krafton’s most successful game, but also to change focus to offer new experiences to an audience already used to battle royale. That is why this adventure places us in the year 2051, a futuristic time in which we can customize our weapons to create both attack and defense strategies. Something that will add to the alterations of the terrain with the presentation of TROI, the battlefield of the game whose zones will have different distinctive characteristics.

Krafton will not keep us waiting long to be able to enjoy PUBG: NEW STATE totally free, since he has already published a trailer of the title and will give a final release date in October. Likewise, this battle royale will be launched only on mobile phones. before the end of 2021, so we will soon enjoy new experiences in this genre. Also, this game is not the only plan that Krafton has in mind, as it also aims to unify all of its games in a metaverse that could interest more than one player.

