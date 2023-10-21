Italy is one of the few European countries that does not have an interprofessional minimum wage. For a few months now, the issue has returned to the center of the political debate, accompanied by the need to increase salaries, which have been stagnant for some time and are now being suffocated by inflation. The opposition is pressuring the Government of Giorgia Meloni to set a minimum wage of nine euros per hour, but the Executive is reluctant. Both sides only agree on the description of the situation: salaries have been too low for a long time, the purchasing power of workers is decreasing and something must be done without delay.

In recent years there have been countless proposals for minimum wage legislation, but nothing has ever come to fruition. The collapse of salaries in recent years, precariousness and problems of access to work for certain segments of the population, such as young people and women, have led various politicians and economists to request changes or reinforce the current system, which It is based on collective agreements.

The Democratic Party, led by Elly Schlein, with the support of the 5 Star Movement led by Giuseppe Conte and other leftist formations, have rescued the proposal that was left in the to-do drawer of Mario Draghi’s Government. And they have begun the procedures to present a joint proposal in Parliament, which in addition to nine minimum gross euros per hour for all employees, suggests a series of mechanisms to guarantee fair compensation also for workers with less stable contracts and the self-employed. They have also launched a campaign to collect signatures to involve citizens, who, contrary to what might be expected, seem rather unmotivated on the issue. Although there have not been large mobilizations that help understand popular sentiment, some polls, such as those by YouTrend last July, reveal that three out of four Italians, and not only in the left-wing electorate, are in favor of the minimum wage. In a country with a high rate of underground economy, there is also fear that a mandatory minimum wage will further increase this phenomenon.

The concept of “poor work” as a euphemism for poorly paid work has prevailed in the political debate, which has to deal with complicated figures: 28% of workers, just over four million people, receive a salary below nine euros gross per hour. Furthermore, almost half a million people, despite having a job, ask for basic income, because they are below the poverty line.

Meloni and his team believe that the minimum wage would not solve the vast and complex problem of precarious work in Italy and argue that it could even be counterproductive. They maintain that collective negotiations between unions and employers, which have historically regulated minimum conditions for workers, are more convenient and less invasive than a minimum wage imposed by law. This idea is widespread among the right, traditionally opposed to introducing a minimum threshold in salaries because they consider that the measure would impose an increase in costs on companies that would discourage new hiring. For now, Meloni has commissioned a report from the National Council for Economy and Labor, and has asked it to act as an arbitrator and present a proposal to legislate the issue before the end of the year. The opposition accuses the Government of wasting time and reproaches it that “there are always more important problems” to address.

