Although the land of Bihar has always been the laboratory of the new bets of politics, but this time the results of the assembly elections are getting to the fore. For the first time in the elections taking place in the Corona era, coalition politics is being seen inside the coalition. In the matter of the Grand Alliance or the NDA, there is a competition between the two allies to get ahead of each other. NDA is the ruling party, therefore the focus of the public is on them. So let’s try to understand how the real battle in the Bihar assembly elections is between BJP vs Nitish Kumar. In this match, Chirag Paswan and his party are being used as LJP Mohra.Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, it was clear in Bihar that JDU used to play the role of elder brother and BJP in younger brother. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also made it clear to the leaders of NDA that Nitish Kumar will lead the NDA in Bihar. However, things have changed after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In this election, contrary to the expectations of Nitish Kumar, the people of the country, led by Narendra Modi, gave a huge majority to the BJP. After this, when the BJP and JDU came together in 2016, there was talk between the two who is the elder brother. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP and JDU fielded candidates in equal number of seats. Even after this, the talk of elder brother and younger brother did not stop. As the Bihar assembly elections approached, BJP leaders are addressing JDU + BJP as twin brothers. However, JDU leaders remain silent on this statement. Amidst this debate, there is also a debate as to who will field candidates in more seats in BJP and JDU.

Tejaswi’s Dalit ‘love’ is open, Congress leader does not even know what is the Hathras incident!

Who will have more candidates

This time the election of who will have more candidates in BJP-JDU, this dispute has not been resolved yet. Four days have passed for the nominees for the first phase of voting but the BJP and JDU have not formally announced the seat sharing. Due to the ongoing war between the two parties, the Lok Janshakti Party has had to separate from the NDA. Actually, BJP and JDU have decided that they will distribute 243 seats among themselves. After this, JDU will give tickets to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party Hum and BJP Ram Vilas Paswan’s party LJP from its quota. The LJP was not prepared with less than 42 seats. Had the BJP accepted the LJP’s demand, it would have had a chance to field candidates in less than 100 seats. On the other hand, JDU was not willing to give up seats for LJP under any circumstances. The LJP is finally out of the alliance.

Nitish still groans with Paswan’s ‘political wound’ 15 years ago

BJP will win more seats than JDU with this trick!

LJP is adopting the Manipur Formula in Bihar. Under this formula, LJP will field candidates against NDA constituents JDU and Ham in Bihar elections and will contest friendly against BJP in minimum seats. The LJP has already made it clear that its friendship remains with the BJP. After the election results, all the LJP MLAs will cooperate and support in forming the BJP government. If you understand the formula of this formula, if half of the seats are also split between BJP and JDU, then both will get 122 or 121 seats. At the same time, LJP is talking about putting up candidates for 143 seats. In this context, a friendly contest can be seen in BJP and LJP on 21 or 22 seats. Overall, in such a situation, there will be BJP candidates for all 243 seats in Bihar. Because after the election, the LJP’s winning candidates will support the BJP, it has already been announced.

JDU seats are expected to be reduced due to the separation of LJP

JDU will directly cause damage in Bihar due to Manipur formula. Because in every seat, JDU and HAM candidates will have to fight two times even with the LJP candidate, while the LJP candidates will be equal to cutting votes in front of BJP. In such a situation, if the JDU seats are reduced after the election results and BJP’s seats increase, then it will be interesting to see who becomes the Chief Minister in the state. However Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda have said many times that Nitish Kumar will be headed by NDA in Bihar. But what will happen if JDU seats are reduced will be a matter to be seen.

The London Return leader, who dreamed of grabbing CM Nitish’s chair, released the candidates list

BJP and JDU vying to show themselves as Dalit lovers

The BJP had suffered a lot due to the statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on reservation in the 2015 assembly elections. There was a message among the public that BJP is anti-Dalit. This time BJP is not in a mood to make any mistake. Similarly, Nitish Kumar is also trying to show himself as a Dalit lover. It is in this context that he has promised him a government job when Dalits are killed. Apart from this, Ashok Chaudhary, who comes from Mahadalit society, has been made the executive president of JDU. At the same time, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, the biggest face of Mahadalits, has taken along with him. At the same time, BJP is trying to prove itself as a Dalit lover by standing with Chirag Paswan. Apart from this, at the behest of BJP, the RPI active in Maharashtra by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has knocked in Bihar. Athawale is considered a great leader of Dalits in the country.

Bihar Election: LJP will not contest Bihar alliance in alliance with JDU, Chirag Paswan announced

In all these sports, when the LJP is out of the NDA, it seems that the BJP has not used it as a pawn. However, Ram Vilas Paswan is also a seasoned politician. He too may have thoughtfully asked his son Chirag to take this decision. Because since 2005, even Ram Vilas Paswan has not been able to show his full political strength in Bihar. He has done his part in politics, but would like to give his son a solid foundation to sustain in the war of power for a long time. In this way, in the game that has come so far in the Bihar Assembly elections, it can be said that the real battle is between BJP vs JDU, but the rest are just pawns.