Regain the initiative, break the Russian front in the southeast and advance positions; in short, change the course of the war. The international coalition that has been supplying kyiv with weapons since March 2022 has a period of between two and three months to send combat armor and train the Ukrainian military in their respective countries.

Spanish soldiers, with Leopard 2 tanks, and American soldiers, with Abrams tanks, at the Adazi military base in Latvia, in 2018. /



United Kingdom has been the first country in beginning to instruct in the handling of 14 units of the Challenger. Germany, owner of the Leopard license, will transfer 14 main battle tanks as will Poland. The United States approved a first batch of 31 Abrams, while Finland, Norway, the Netherlands or Spain individually handle less than ten Leopards. For its part, Russia began in December to transfer a hundred T-90 tanks to Lugansk.

The Army has a crew of 347 Leopards: 239 are of the 2E model (manufactured from 2003 by the national firm Santa Bárbara Sistemas, today General Dynamics) and 108 of the 2A4, which were rented to Germany in 1995 second-hand. , arrived three years later and were bought in 2005 for around 15 million euros. Of this item, 53 have been “stored” since 2012 at the facilities of the Logistics Support Group number 41, in Casetas (Zaragoza).

Although they are “in an absolutely unfortunate situation (…) and at risk to people”, as Minister Margarita Robles admitted last August, it will be from this endowment that the units that will be sent to Ukraine in about three months will come out. For this, the review process of the “fourth step” must be completed, that is, an in-depth examination to guarantee its full operability in a war.

The modern version of the European allies



The European allies that will also send their Leopards are mostly betting on more modern versions than the Spanish one. Poland thinks of the 2A5 and 2PL (equivalent to the 2A6, two generations more than that of the Spanish Army); The Netherlands also opts for this version, while Finland and Norway will review the operability of their old stored 2A4 before deciding.